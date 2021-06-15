Best hybrid mattresses in 2021

Hybrid mattresses offer the best of both worlds, so you no longer have to choose between memory foam or springs. Made of several layers, hybrid mattresses combine both memory foam and coils, providing exceptional contouring, improved response time, motion isolation and advanced cooling.

Like any other category of mattresses, hybrid mattresses run the gamut from super-soft and plush to firm enough for stomach sleepers. Some are infused with gel or copper, while others have perforated layers that improve airflow and help you sleep more comfortably. While the best mattress for you depends on several factors, like your sleeping position, your weight and whether or not you're dealing with pain, these models are our top picks because they're comfortable, supportive and feel truly high quality. I've personally slept on -- and loved -- them all. Want to find out which one is right for you? Read on for all the details.

Prices listed are for queen size mattresses at full retail price.

Lindsay Boyers/CNET From comfort to motion isolation to cooling capabilities, the Layla Hybrid mattress earned high marks across the board. It contoured to my body without too much sinking, and had just enough bounce to keep me comfortable, but not so much that I was jolted awake when my partner tossed and turned during the night. A true hybrid, this mattress is constructed of innerspring coils that are sandwiched between four layers of memory foam. Two of those memory foam layers are infused with copper, which not only keeps you cool, but is also naturally antimicrobial and helps fight off the buildup of bacteria and other undesirable things that break down your mattress more quickly. Aside from the fact that it's just really comfortable, something else that makes this mattress stand out is that it's flippable. There's a soft side and a firm side, so if you're not really sure which type of mattress you like -- or you like to switch it up based on how your body feels at any given time -- you don't have to decide; you can have both. I preferred the softer side, which is rated a 4 out of 10, but if you need a little more support, the firm side clocks in at 7 out of 10. The Layla Hybrid comes in twin to California king sizes.

Lindsay Boyers/CNET Just based on looks alone, you can tell the Saatva Classic is a step above the rest. It has a 3-inch Euro pillow top that sits on top of high-density memory foam and two coil layers -- one that helps contour your body and another that prevents sagging. This hybrid mattress felt the most like a traditional spring mattress, but with considerably less motion transfer and no squeaking. When sleeping on my side, the pillow top had enough give to alleviate pressure on my shoulders and hips, while the springs and foam below provided adequate support, preventing my body from sagging and knocking my spine out of alignment. The Saatva Classic is also handmade to order, so it's customizable. You can choose from three firmness levels -- plush soft, luxury firm and firm. The luxury firm, which is really a medium-firm feel that's rated a 5 to 7 out of 10, is Saatva's most popular option and a good choice for side sleepers. If you prefer a little more contouring, or you weigh less than 150 pounds and find most mattresses too firm, the plush soft, which is rated a 3 out of 10, is a good choice for you. The Saatva Classic comes in sizes from twin XL to split California king.

Lindsay Boyers/CNET With its plush organic cotton cover and five-layer construction, the Leesa Legend feels and looks really luxurious. It's made from two layers of springs and two layers of memory foam that immediately felt soft and inviting, with less adjustment time than some of the others on this list. One of the layers, called a relief and stability layer, combines micro-pocket coils with an exclusive stabilizing foam, something that's pretty unique to this mattress. That layer makes a big difference when it comes to targeted pressure relief and eliminating motion transfer. This mattress was comfortable in all sleeping positions, but it had the best body contouring when I was lying on my back. And I couldn't feel my boyfriend move around at all -- even when he got up in the middle of the night. It was like he wasn't even there. Rated from 5 to 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale, Leesa calls this mattress medium-firm, but I'd say it feels more on the medium side, especially compared to others like the Casper. The Leesa Legend comes in sizes from twin XL to California king.

Amerisleep If you're dealing with back pain, either from your mattress or otherwise, the Amerisleep AS2 Hybrid is the hybrid mattress for you. Designed for back or stomach sleepers, this medium-firm mattress helps maintain proper spinal alignment. Amerisleep uses a proprietary plant-based memory foam called Bio-Pur that aims to solve all of the problems of traditional memory foam. It contours your body without any of that slow-sinking feeling and helps dissipate warmth, rather than trapping it and making you sweat. As someone who's not a fan of memory-foam-only mattresses, the improved response time was one of my favorite things about the AS2 Hybrid. When I changed positions during the night the mattress adjusted quickly, thanks to the pocketed coils, and I never felt like I was stuck in a hole. I felt like my body was cradled, but never like I was sinking into the mattress, something that's a common complaint with softer memory foam and that can contribute to back pain. The Amerisleep AS2 Hybrid comes in sizes from twin to split king.

Lindsay Boyers/CNET Mattress preferences can differ significantly, so if you sleep with a partner, landing on one that suits both of you can be a serious exercise in compromise. But thanks to a construction that can please most people, the Helix Midnight Luxe makes it a little easier. Landing smack in the middle of the firmness scale -- Helix rates it a 4 to 7 out of 10 -- it can satisfy sleepers on both ends of the spectrum. If you prefer softer beds (like me) but your partner likes things on the firmer side (like my boyfriend), you'll both be happy on the Midnight Luxe. The same is true for different sleeping positions. After sleeping on this mattress for a few weeks, my boyfriend and I were both happy campers. I slept through the night and didn't wake up with shoulder pain from sleeping on my side, and my boyfriend, who snoozes mostly on his back, felt equally comfortable. Aside from layers of memory foam and springs, Helix's Luxe hybrid models have a premium feature that's worth the extra cost: zoned lumbar support that's designed to support your back and keep your body properly aligned. The Helix Midnight Luxe comes in sizes from twin to California king.

Lindsay Boyers/CNET All hybrid mattresses offer more support than memory foam-only models, but if you're looking for a bed that's on the firmer side, the Casper Original Hybrid has your back (literally). Like the other mattresses on this list, it has a layered construction -- two top layers of foam and a support layer of individually-wrapped springs that add extra lift. I'd rate it around a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale, since it's slightly firmer than the average "medium-firm" feel of most hybrid models. Because it's a little firmer than others, the Casper Original Hybrid has less of that slow sink feeling that you get with softer memory foams. It also offers more edge support, thanks to some extra firmness around the border. This is an excellent pick for stomach sleepers, back sleepers, hot sleepers and anyone who likes to feel like they're sleeping on top of their mattress, rather than sinking into it. And even though it's a hybrid, which are typically more expensive than other models, it's still a budget-friendly pick, even when compared to memory foam-only options. The Casper Original Hybrid comes in sizes from twin to California king.

Lindsay Boyers/CNET The Purple Hybrid Premier 4 is probably my personal favorite mattress on this list, but since it's really unique and on the softer side (and also the most expensive option), it might not work for everyone. If you prefer plush mattresses to firm ones and you're not quite sold on memory foam, this is an excellent option for you. Like all Purple models, this mattress is made of a proprietary hyper-elastic polymer grid that sits on top of a layer of responsive, noise-reducing coils. The major difference is that the Premier 4 has an additional inch of the Purple grid compared to the other hybrid model (and 2 extra inches beyond the standard model). And it makes all the difference in the world. The Purple had the most bounce out of all the mattresses, and it definitely felt the softest, but in a nontraditional way. The grid bends and moves in a way that perfectly contours your body, providing exceptional support for your back and spine. It was also really comfortable in every position -- back, side and stomach. I also found myself doing work from my bed more often, since it was so comfortable when lying on my stomach. The Purple Hybrid Premier 4 comes in sizes from twin XL to split king.

