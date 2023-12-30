Queen vs King Size Bed: Dimensions, Differences and What to Consider

As your family grows, so does your need for a bigger bed. When you sleep with children or pets, it is critical that there is enough room for everyone to sleep comfortably. One of the most common debates couples have is whether to invest in a queen or king mattress. As two of the largest standard mattress sizes, they are both popular fixtures in many homes, but they can each serve a different purpose.

Before you begin shopping for mattresses, this is what you need to know about queen vs king mattresses.

Queen vs king comparison

For easy comparison, here is a snapshot of a queen vs king mattress.



Queen King Dimensions 60" x 80" 76" x 80" Price range $850-$1,200 $1,000-$1,700 Best for Couples, sleeping with small kids, sleeping with small pets Couples who tend to move around a lot in their sleep, sleeping with kids, sleeping with pets

Queen mattress

A queen mattress is one of the most common bed sizes available today. It measures 60 inches wide by 80 inches long, making it as long as a twin XL and king mattress. However, it is not as wide as a king mattress, which is 16 inches wider for considerably more space. It is also not as big as a California king, which is the largest of the standard mattress sizes and is both wider and longer than a queen bed.

Pros

Fits couples comfortably



Accommodates smaller rooms



Room for a smaller child or pet



More affordable bedding



Cons

Doesn't give you as much room to move around



Not much room for older or multiple children in the bed



May be too short for taller people



Who is a queen mattress best for

A queen mattress is best for couples or single adults who want a little extra room while they sleep. There is also plenty of room for a small child or pet.

For many people, a queen size bed is the perfect compromise: there is enough room for cosleeping, and it fits into most bedrooms nicely, giving you extra room that you just don't get with a king mattress.

Kseniya Ovchinnikova/Getty Images

Best queen mattresses

Based on CNET's in-depth study of the best queen mattresses, the best queen mattress is the Brooklyn Bedding Signature. It is one of the best mattresses in a box you can buy with manufacturing facilities right here in the US. As a hybrid model, this mattress uses over 1,000 pocketed coils with a luxurious 1.5-inch quilted top and three different firmness levels. It gives a plush feel you can sink into without sacrificing cushion or support. You also have the option to add on a cooling cloud pillow top. Even better, it is one of the more affordable picks on our list at $1,300.

We find that the Purple Restore Hybrid is helpful for those who run hot at night or need to stay cool next to a hot sleeping partner. It uses what it calls a Purple Grid, made of hyper-elastic polymer that cradles your body without a suffocating feeling, and it is all topped off with a cooling layer to fight the nighttime sweats. However, it is a pricey pick, running over $2,000, so it is the best pick when you want to splurge.

We also recommend the Nectar Premier to those looking for a memory foam mattress. It has a four-layer construction that includes gel-infused memory foam with ActiveCool HD technology and a quilted cooling cover. There are also five firmness levels to choose from; either way, you get some much-needed pressure relief with motion isolation. As an added bonus, a one-year trial and lifetime warranty come included with your purchase.

King mattress

The standard king mattress measures 76 inches wide by 80 inches long with a total surface size of 6,080 square inches. You can also make a king by pushing two twin XL mattresses together, with each twin measuring 38 x 80 inches. A king is the second-largest bed size after a California king, which is both longer and wider than a king bed.

Pros

Plenty of room to move around



Accommodates couples and kids



Space for pets



Fits most master bedrooms



Cons

Too big for smaller bedrooms



Harder to move



More expensive



Not as many bedding options

Who is a king mattress best for

A king mattress gives you the extra room you just don't get with a queen. For larger couples or people who move around a lot in their sleep, a king bed gives you more space. It is also wide enough to accommodate small kids or pets who share your bed.

However, a king size bed does require more room than a queen. That makes it most ideal for master bedrooms, but it could fit in smaller rooms if you don't mind losing the extra floor space.

imaginima/Getty Images

Best king mattresses

While Brooklyn Bedding and Nectar Premier also win our picks for the best king mattress, they are not the only models we have our eye on.

If you prefer a firm mattress, the Saatva Classic boasts a dual-coil design for a supportive feel that will stand up to your body weight. There are three firmness options, so you can pick exactly the right firmness for your comfort. This mattress is pricey at $2,000, but it comes with a one-year trial and lifetime warranty for incredible value.

When you have back pain, the Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid can feel like a dream. It is a soft mattress with pressure relief through a pocketed coil construction. Amerisleep uses a careful combination of Bio-Pur memory foam with an Affinity Transition layer to add a little more firmness to the design.

If you are on a budget, consider the Allswell mattress from Walmart. It is extremely affordable; with a price tag under $400, it is one of the cheapest hybrid beds available today. This is a mattress that works with all body types and sleeping positions, offering a versatile build with a comfortable foam design that works for most people.

What to consider before choosing between a queen and king bed



Before you buy a mattress, these are some considerations to help you decide between a queen mattress and a king mattress.

Room size

The size of your room can help determine which bed size is best for you. A queen mattress fits in smaller rooms, with the recommended size being at least 10 x 10 feet to fit comfortably. Because a king mattress is larger, it is recommended for rooms that are 12 x 12 feet or larger. Plan on two to three feet of space between the wall and your bed so there is room for you to move around.

Budget

When it comes to budget, a queen mattress is generally cheaper than a king because it is smaller. Prices can run the gamut but average $850-$1,200 for a queen mattress and $1,000-$1,700 for a king mattress. How much you spend will ultimately depend on the manufacturer and the type of mattress you buy.

Sleeping preferences

How you sleep is also an important consideration. If you move around a lot, you may be best suited by the wider design of a king bed, while a queen bed is generally sufficient for those who tend to stay in place while they sleep. Your sleep position can also make a difference; side sleepers tend to sleep curled up, requiring less space than back sleepers or stomach sleepers, who sleep stretched out and need more room.

Type of mattress

There are many types of mattresses, from soft to firm and everything in between. Many mattresses tend to run medium to medium-firm because they are a middle-of-the-road option that appeals to most sleepers. The construction of your mattress matters, too. If you want the best mattress for pressure relief, a memory foam mattress could be the best pick for your body's needs. A hybrid mattress, on the other hand, uses both a combination of memory foam and latex or innerspring to add a little more bounce to your bed.

Body type

Your height can be a major consideration when shopping for a new mattress. If you are taller than six feet, a queen or king is going to be the best fit for your body. A California king is recommended for people up to 6'7" so they have the extra length.

Before you head to the store, be sure to check out our picks for the best mattresses as a starting point for your search.