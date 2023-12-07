Queen-Size Mattresses: Who They're Best for and What You Need to Know Before Buying

If you're looking for a new mattress, you've probably found that a lot goes into buying a new bed. The variety in price and quality make it a more involved decision than other purchases.

Let's start with the basics: choosing the size of your bed. Queen mattresses are by far the most popular mattress size. They offer enough room for the average person to sleep comfortably with a partner or pets, and they fit in most bedrooms.

Below, I'll explain everything you need to know about queen mattresses and how to choose the best one for your needs.

Read more: Best Queen Mattress

Queen-size mattress dimensions

Queen mattresses are 60 inches wide and 80 inches long. Queen- and king-size mattresses are the same length, but king beds are 16 inches wider, which may rule them out for many people with smaller bedrooms.

Queen mattresses hit that sweet spot: They offer enough space to sleep comfortably, and they're likely to fit in your bedroom.

Comparing mattress sizes Mattress size Dimensions (in inches) Twin 38 x 75 Twin XL 38 x 80 Full 54 x 74 Queen 60 x 80 King 76 x 80 California King 72 x 84

Before you buy a new mattress, take a few minutes to measure your bedroom to ensure you'll be happy with the fit. However, many mattresses are returnable if you end up in a pinch.

What to consider when choosing a queen-size mattress

There are a few things to think about when you're shopping for a queen-size bed. Not every mattress is going to be the right choice -- which means you have a little legwork to do before you buy.

Sleeping position and body type

Personal factors like sleeping position and body type should help influence your choice, narrowing down what firmness level you should choose.

Heavier body types put more pressure on the mattress, which means it will feel softer than it does for someone who weighs significantly less. Conversely, the mattress will feel firmer for lighter bodies.

Side sleepers need a softer mattress with ample pressure relief to combat pressure points at the shoulders, hips and knees. Back and stomach sleepers need a firmer mattress to ensure their spines stay aligned.

Remember that firmness is a scale, allowing you some wiggle room. For example, I sleep on my stomach, but I still don't want a truly firm mattress, so I stick with a medium or medium-firm mattress.

What feel you want

In addition to your desired firmness, you must decide on feel for your new queen-size bed. How a mattress feels depends entirely on what it's made of. There is no "best" feel -- it's a personal preference.

Many people like memory foam mattresses, which can either have a traditional, slow-moving feel like Tempur-Pedic or more of a neutral-foam feel like Casper. Alternatively, you may favor the classic feel of a fluffy pillow-top mattress like WinkBed.

If you want something completely different, the Purple mattress has a unique feel due to its hyper-elastic polymer. The Purple grid is squishy and stretchy; it almost feels like you're suspended or buoyant when you lie down.

Who you sleep with

The average person will be fine with a queen-size mattress, which is spacious enough to fit two adults comfortably. However, people with larger body types or those who simply prefer more space may want to upgrade to a king mattress. Remember to consider your partner's body type, sleeping position and preferences to find a mattress that fits both of your needs.

Read more: Best Mattresses for Couples

ArtistGNDphotography/Getty Images

Handling your bed

Some beds are heavy -- particularly memory foam beds. Without the structure of a coil base, memory foam mattresses can be hard to move, even if they have handles on the sides.

Bed-in-a-box mattresses like Nectar or Helix can make setup easier. However, if you're worried about your ability to carry a bed upstairs, seek out brands that offer white-glove delivery, including Saatva or Beautyrest.

Read more: Best Mattress in a Box

What are the most popular queen-size mattresses?

At CNET, our dedicated team of sleep experts has tested a ton of mattresses. Here are a few of our favorite queen-size beds.

Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress

During our testing sessions, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress was a standout, offering great value for the money. It's available in three firmness levels and has comfort layers made from memory foam. However, you don't sink into them like traditional foam. Instead, it's more like a gentle hug that cups you.

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress is best for people looking for a hybrid mattress with multiple firmness options that won't break the bank.

Layla Hybrid mattress

The dual-sided Layla Hybrid mattress gives you two firmness levels. This makes it one of the most versatile mattresses, especially if you like an airy memory-foam feel. Unlike other beds, the pocketed innerspring system is in the center, with foam layers on either side.

The Layla's firm side isn't all that firm; it's more of a medium to medium-firm, or around a 6 out of 10. We found the soft side to be medium-soft, or around a 3 out of 10.

The Layla hybrid mattress is best for people who like the contouring feel of memory foam without feeling like they're being swallowed up, like Tempur-Pedic.

DreamCloud mattress

DreamCloud is a thick premium mattress that's ultra-supportive and comfortable. Thanks to its medium- to medium-firm profile, it's the type of mattress that most people will like. When you lie on the DreamCloud, you sink into the super-plush pillow top. Under the hood, two layers of memory foam and a base of wrapped, pocketed coils make this bed a premium choice.

DreamCloud is best for people who like the feel of pillow tops over memory foam, and it's suitable for any sleeping position.

Tips for finding the best queen mattress

After you've determined your preferences and researched the top queen mattresses, you're almost ready to buy. Here are a few more tips before finalizing your pick.

Pay attention to warranty and trial information

Thanks to the Federal Trade Commission, all mattresses have warranties. However, each brand's will vary. Some beds have 10-year or 25-year warranties, while others have lifetime protection for defective beds.

Trials are similar in that, generally, most mattresses have them, but they aren't the same. See how long you'll have to sleep on your bed before your free-return window closes. Some brands will offer a month of testing, while some allow an entire year.

Hispanolistic/Getty Images

Decide which additional features you want

Some mattresses have unique features that can help them edge out the competition. For example, the Casper Wave Hybrid mattress has zoned support, which means the foam is divided into three segments that are supposed to be firm where you need it (the center third) and softer everywhere else. This feature is something that people with back pain may find attractive.

Other features include cooling covers, handles and gel-infused foams.

Be mindful when choosing your bedding

Just because you buy a queen mattress doesn't mean that any queen sheet set will fit. Beds vary in thickness, and extra-thick mattresses will need deep-pocket sheets.

Queen-size mattress FAQ

What is the size of a queen mattress? Queen mattresses measure 60 inches wide and 80 inches long. Most people find that there is enough room to sleep comfortably with another person or a pet or two.

What's a decent price for a queen-size mattress? When shopping for a mattress, you'll find that most advertised prices will be for the queen size. Average queen-size mattresses will cost between $850 and $1,200 online. However, there are mattresses for every budget, from under $300 to over $2,000.

Which queen-size mattress is best? We've found the Brooklyn Bedding Signature to be the best queen mattress. It's a super-accommodating, affordable mattress with wide appeal. Budget shoppers will love the bang for their buck with this option.