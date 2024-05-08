Mother's Day Gifts for Tired Moms

Lightweight, incredibly soft and 100% vegan, this blanket is perfect for a cozy snooze. CNET sleep editor Caroline Igo and her dog have been snuggling with this blanket for over five years, and despite countless washes, it still feels as soft as the day she got it.

The outside is softer than traditional faux fur, and the inside is made of velvety comfort. It comes in a variety of colors to complement any space. Normally $109, you can get a medium-size Lil' Marsh Blanket for $99 this Mother's Day.