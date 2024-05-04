Get Mom Moving on Mother's Day With These Top Health and Fitness Gifts

If your mom's idea of self-care includes exercising and overall taking care of her health, we've narrowed down some gifts she'll appreciate. There are endless products out there that would make a great gift this coming Mother's Day, but you want to make sure that you're getting Mom something that she will get good use out of.

Being a first-time mom as well as a fitness writer, I've come across products that active and health-conscious moms can enjoy and can even amplify their everyday lives. If you need ideas on what to get your fitness-loving mom this Mother's Day, we hope you'll draw inspiration from some of these top gift picks.

Peloton Peloton workout attire For the Peloton-loving mom If your mom is a devoted Peloton rider, then chances are she can never have enough activewear. Peloton has its own activewear line with Lululemon and recently released its spring line -- just in time for Mother's Day. The new collection has shirts, jackets, sports bras, tights and tank tops available in bright colors exclusive for Peloton. Other attire you can pick from is Peloton's Ford & Wyatt collection, which has T-shirts and sweatshirts with sayings like "Peloton Mama" and "Raising Legends" in muted colors, as well as tees for children ranging from sizes 0 to 24 months and 2T to 12Y. See at Lululemon x Peloton See at Peloton x Ford and Wyatt

David Carnoy/CNET Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds For the mom who wants an uninterrupted workout Battery Life Rated up to 6 hours Noise Canceling Yes (ANC) Multipoint No Headphone Type Wireless earbuds Water-Resistant Yes (IPX4 -- splash-proof) A good pair of noise-canceling earbuds can make all the difference in a workout. The Beats Fit Pro are our top pick for the best buds for working out. If your mom likes to get her workout in without the interruptions, she can benefit from this solid pair of earbuds. They're essentially built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro, but they've got a cool wingtip design that wraps around your ear for a secure fit while working out. CNET's David Carnoy calls them "the sports AirPods you've always wanted." $200 at Amazon

Amazon Hatch Rest Plus Second Generation For the mom who values a good night's sleep One of the things I learned to value as a new mother is what a big difference a good night of sleep can make for parents and baby. When I get a good night's rest, I'm able to have a better workout and overall day. I use the Hatch Rest Plus second generation to help put my son to sleep in our shared bedroom, and it works like a charm. Before using the Hatch, I'd have to rely on my Alexa device for lullabies or white noise and a separate lamp for his bedtime routine. The Hatch is easily controlled by the app on your phone. It can play lullabies, and a new feature called "tuck-ins" lets you leave bedtime messages recorded by you or other family members. This is ideal if you have grandparents who live far away or if you're a working mom and want to feel closer to your child at bedtime if you can't be there. I tried out this function when my husband was away on a work trip recently, and our son loved hearing his voice in his absence. To get access to these features, you will need a Hatch subscription, which is $49 for the year or $4.99 a month. $90 at Hatch

Lululemon Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28-Inch Women's Leggings For the mom who wants timeless leggings You can't go wrong by gifting a pair of Lululemon's Align leggings. The Aligns were the only leggings I was able to wear throughout my entire pregnancy and postpartum. There must be something in the fabric that keeps the shape of the leggings but offers plenty of stretch in the waistband. These soft and weightless leggings come in a variety of lengths and are appropriate in yoga, bootcamp class or lounging. They're also long-lasting so the mom in your life is sure to get lots of use out of it. $98 at Lululemon

Bombas Bombas Socks For the mom who likes cushioned workout socks A pair of socks as a gift sounds underwhelming, but a comfortable and cushioned pair can make a difference in your workout experience. Bombas offers socks for different types of activities ranging from running to golf and lifestyle. I like wearing Bombas socks when I go for a run because my feet and ankles feel well supported and the wicking material keeps them dry. They also come in a variety of colors so you have plenty of styles to choose from. $50 at Bombas

With It Gear WithIt smartwatch bands For the mom who likes accessories If your mom likes keeping track of her steps or other data on her smartwatch, a stylish watchband can be a good way for her to change up her look. WithIt offers bands for Apple, Garmin, Fitbit and Samsung smartwatches and has a variety of styles. You can select from silicone, mesh, leather, steel and nylon bands to fit the appropriate smartwatch. WithIt also offers AirPod cases, AirTag clips and reading lights if you want to add a little something extra to your gift. See at Amazon

Pvolve Pvolve Method kit For the Pilates-loving mom The Pilates-loving mom will appreciate a Pilates kit for her home workouts. Jennifer Aniston swears by the Pvolve Method, which is a low-impact Pilates class that states that its method is clinically backed by various experts on its clinical advisory board. Pvolve can be taken in one of its boutique studios or at home. There are various kits to pick from for home use, but the Signature bundle includes the P.ball, P.band, a precision mat and a Pvolve membership, which you can stream at home. $200 at Pvolve

Future Future app For the mom who wants personal training If you know a mom who wants the personal training experience, but doesn't have time to head to the gym, the Future app can be the next best option. The Future app connects members virtually to coaches across the country with different training backgrounds, so you're sure to connect with one who is the right fit for your needs. I used the Future app prior to pregnancy, during pregnancy and postpartum. The workouts are easy to follow, complete with video demonstrations and coach cues. And if you have any questions, it's easy to connect with your coach via the built-in chat. This is an attainable way to get a taste of personal training without leaving your home while still having someone hold you accountable. $200 at Future

Flipbelt Flipbelt Zipper Running Belt For the marathon-training mom If the mom you're shopping for is in full training mode for a race, she's going to need a running belt that stays in place and can store all of her belongings. I'm a fan of the Flipbelt because it has compartments all around, and the Zipper version keeps your items secure. What makes it appealing is that it blends in with your waistband and isn't bulky like some other running belts on the market. I've been able to store my ID, keys, earbuds, cash and more while out on long runs, short runs and even running errands. They're also available in various sizes and colors so you can get the most customized fit. $37 at Amazon

More Mother's Day gift ideas