
Get Mom Moving on Mother's Day With These Top Health and Fitness Gifts

Take Mom's self-care and workouts up a notch with these thoughtful gifts this Mother's Day.

Giselle Castro-Sloboda
Sarah Mitroff
6 min read
peloton-shirts
Peloton workout attire
For the Peloton-loving mom
beats-fit-pro-wet
Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds
For the mom who wants an uninterrupted workout
Hatch Rest
Hatch Rest Plus Second Generation
For the mom who values a good night's sleep
woman wearing lululemon align leggings
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28-Inch Women's Leggings
For the mom who wants timeless leggings
bombas-socks
Bombas Socks
For the mom who likes cushioned workout socks
withit-bands
WithIt smartwatch bands
For the mom who likes accessories
theragun-elite-massage-gun
Therabody Elite Massage Gun
For the mom who likes massages
pvolve pilates kit
Pvolve Method kit
For the Pilates-loving mom
future-app-sample
Future app
For the mom who wants personal training
flipbelt-zipper-running-belt
Flipbelt Zipper Running Belt
For the marathon-training mom
nutribullet-pro-plus
Nutribullet Pro Plus
For the on-the-go mom
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 2
For the adventure-seeking mom

If your mom's idea of self-care includes exercising and overall taking care of her health, we've narrowed down some gifts she'll appreciate. There are endless products out there that would make a great gift this coming Mother's Day, but you want to make sure that you're getting Mom something that she will get good use out of. 

Being a first-time mom as well as a fitness writer, I've come across products that active and health-conscious moms can enjoy and can even amplify their everyday lives. If you need ideas on what to get your fitness-loving mom this Mother's Day, we hope you'll draw inspiration from some of these top gift picks.
Peloton

Peloton workout attire

For the Peloton-loving mom

If your mom is a devoted Peloton rider, then chances are she can never have enough activewear. Peloton has its own activewear line with Lululemon and recently released its spring line -- just in time for Mother's Day. The new collection has shirts, jackets, sports bras, tights and tank tops available in bright colors exclusive for Peloton. Other attire you can pick from is Peloton's Ford & Wyatt collection, which has T-shirts and sweatshirts with sayings like "Peloton Mama" and "Raising Legends" in muted colors, as well as tees for children ranging from sizes 0 to 24 months and 2T to 12Y.

David Carnoy/CNET

Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds

For the mom who wants an uninterrupted workout

Battery Life Rated up to 6 hoursNoise Canceling Yes (ANC)Multipoint NoHeadphone Type Wireless earbudsWater-Resistant Yes (IPX4 -- splash-proof)

A good pair of noise-canceling earbuds can make all the difference in a workout. The Beats Fit Pro are our top pick for the best buds for working out. If your mom likes to get her workout in without the interruptions, she can benefit from this solid pair of earbuds. They're essentially built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro, but they've got a cool wingtip design that wraps around your ear for a secure fit while working out. CNET's David Carnoy calls them "the sports AirPods you've always wanted." 

Amazon

Hatch Rest Plus Second Generation

For the mom who values a good night's sleep

One of the things I learned to value as a new mother is what a big difference a good night of sleep can make for parents and baby. When I get a good night's rest, I'm able to have a better workout and overall day. I use the Hatch Rest Plus second generation to help put my son to sleep in our shared bedroom, and it works like a charm. Before using the Hatch, I'd have to rely on my Alexa device for lullabies or white noise and a separate lamp for his bedtime routine. The Hatch is easily controlled by the app on your phone. It can play lullabies, and a new feature called "tuck-ins" lets you leave bedtime messages recorded by you or other family members. This is ideal if you have grandparents who live far away or if you're a working mom and want to feel closer to your child at bedtime if you can't be there. I tried out this function when my husband was away on a work trip recently, and our son loved hearing his voice in his absence. To get access to these features, you will need a Hatch subscription, which is $49 for the year or $4.99 a month.

Lululemon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28-Inch Women's Leggings

For the mom who wants timeless leggings

You can't go wrong by gifting a pair of Lululemon's Align leggings. The Aligns were the only leggings I was able to wear throughout my entire pregnancy and postpartum. There must be something in the fabric that keeps the shape of the leggings but offers plenty of stretch in the waistband. These soft and weightless leggings come in a variety of lengths and are appropriate in yoga, bootcamp class or lounging. They're also long-lasting so the mom in your life is sure to get lots of use out of it. 

Bombas

Bombas Socks

For the mom who likes cushioned workout socks

A pair of socks as a gift sounds underwhelming, but a comfortable and cushioned pair can make a difference in your workout experience. Bombas offers socks for different types of activities ranging from running to golf and lifestyle. I like wearing Bombas socks when I go for a run because my feet and ankles feel well supported and the wicking material keeps them dry. They also come in a variety of colors so you have plenty of styles to choose from. 

With It Gear

WithIt smartwatch bands

For the mom who likes accessories

If your mom likes keeping track of her steps or other data on her smartwatch, a stylish watchband can be a good way for her to change up her look. WithIt offers bands for Apple, Garmin, Fitbit and Samsung smartwatches and has a variety of styles. You can select from silicone, mesh, leather, steel and nylon bands to fit the appropriate smartwatch. WithIt also offers AirPod cases, AirTag clips and reading lights if you want to add a little something extra to your gift.  

Therabody

Therabody Elite Massage Gun

For the mom who likes massages

If the mom in your life is known to take HIIT, Crossfit classes or works a job where she's on her feet all day, chances are she's frequently sore. A massage gun can be a good tool to have around to soothe those aching muscles. Our top pick is the Theragun Elite, since it's heavy duty but easy to operate and offers 16 millimeters of amplitude, which means it gets deep into muscles.

Pvolve

Pvolve Method kit

For the Pilates-loving mom

The Pilates-loving mom will appreciate a Pilates kit for her home workouts. Jennifer Aniston swears by the Pvolve Method, which is a low-impact Pilates class that states that its method is clinically backed by various experts on its clinical advisory board. Pvolve can be taken in one of its boutique studios or at home. There are various kits to pick from for home use, but the Signature bundle includes the P.ball, P.band, a precision mat and a Pvolve membership, which you can stream at home. 

Future

Future app

For the mom who wants personal training

If you know a mom who wants the personal training experience, but doesn't have time to head to the gym, the Future app can be the next best option. The Future app connects members virtually to coaches across the country with different training backgrounds, so you're sure to connect with one who is the right fit for your needs. I used the Future app prior to pregnancy, during pregnancy and postpartum. The workouts are easy to follow, complete with video demonstrations and coach cues. And if you have any questions, it's easy to connect with your coach via the built-in chat. This is an attainable way to get a taste of personal training without leaving your home while still having someone hold you accountable. 

Flipbelt

Flipbelt Zipper Running Belt

For the marathon-training mom

If the mom you're shopping for is in full training mode for a race, she's going to need a running belt that stays in place and can store all of her belongings. I'm a fan of the Flipbelt because it has compartments all around, and the Zipper version keeps your items secure. What makes it appealing is that it blends in with your waistband and isn't bulky like some other running belts on the market. I've been able to store my ID, keys, earbuds, cash and more while out on long runs, short runs and even running errands. They're also available in various sizes and colors so you can get the most customized fit.

Nutribullet/CNET

Nutribullet Pro Plus

For the on-the-go mom

If your mom is always on-the-go but likes having protein shakes or smoothies after a workout, a good blender that takes up minimal space goes a long way. The Nutribullet Pro Plus is one of the newest models of the personal blender. It has more extraction power and a pulse cycle that gives you more control on the consistency of the beverage. It also has the ability to blend up seeds and nuts better, so you have a smooth shake every time.

Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2

For the adventure-seeking mom

If your mom loves to hike or other outdoor adventures, she'll enjoy the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The second iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra is a smartwatch that can do it all. It has all the features of the original Apple Watch Ultra including sensors that can read biomarkers such as your heart rate, blood-oxygen levels and more. Its emergency features include international emergency calling, emergency SOS and crash detection, so Mom will stay safe no matter where she ventures off to. Newer features she can enjoy are the night mode and a brighter screen display.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.