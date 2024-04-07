X
Best Mother's Day Gifts for a Mom Who Cooks, Eats, Drinks (or Does All Three)

This list is flush with amazing Mother's Day food, cookware and kitchen gifts for the coolest gal you know.

David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's spent more than a decade covering all things edible, including meal kit services, food subscriptions, kitchen tools and cooking tips. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the food business, including as a line cook in Rhode Island where he once made a steak sandwich for Lamar Odom. Right now, he's likely somewhere stress-testing a blender or researching the best way to make bacon. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tools, appliances, food science, subscriptions and meal kits.
David Watsky
9 min read
$1,869 at BBQ Guys
weber grill
Weber Summit
A high-octane grill with features galore
$99 at Best
beast mini next to full size blender
Beast Mini
A small and mighty blender
$400 at Amazon
foodcycler
Vitamix FoodCyler
An odor-free countertop composter
See at Brassmonkeygoods
rise and sigh coffee mug
Rise & Sigh Coffee Mug
My thoughts exactly
$17 at Amazon
fluicer juicing lemon into bowl
The Fluicer
A better citrus juicer
$30 at Amazon
six small bowls
Small ceramic bowls
You can never have enough
$100 at Uncommon Goods
Maple cutting board with cheese and bread
Coastal serving board
For an at-home entertainer
$149 at Amazon
screen-shot-2021-11-23-at-5-50-57-pm.png
Coravin Pivot wine preservation system
A smarter way to keep wine fresh
$39 at Via Carota
cocktail set with two bottles and two glasses
Via Carota Italian cocktails
Because the White Lotus is booked
$24 at Amazon
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-6-35-43-pm.png
Pasta by Missy Robbins
A helpful guide for nailing pasta and sauce
$75 at Curdbox
curdbox cheeses
Curdbox cheese subscription
Monthly cheese and other snacks to match
$24 at Durant
screen-shot-2022-04-30-at-10-09-31-am.png
Durant Infused Olive Oil Trio
Breads new best friend
$90 at Great Jones
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-5-36-03-pm.png
Great Jones hot dish
For the throwback casserole queen
$222 at Amazon
aarke
Aarke water carbonator
For a mom who sparkles
$72 at Food52
screen-shot-2022-03-21-at-6-01-10-pm.png
Dansk Danish saucepan
High design meets high function
$50 at World Market
knife set on table next to tacos
Hencjels barbecue tool set
For a mom who tames the flames
$72 at Anthropologie
coupe cocktail glases
Eve coupe cocktail glasses
A special something to sip from
$145 at Bespoke Post
smart garden with greens
A sharp indoor garden
To grow fresh herbs all year
$59 at Anova
nano.png
Anova Nano vide circulator
For the gastronomically nerdy
$30 at Amazon
science-of-good-cooking
The Science of Good Cooking
For the bookworm foodie mom
See at Made In
made-in-cookware
Made In Cookware
For the foodie mom who appreciates good design
See at Online Cooking School
cooking-classes.png
Online cooking classes
For the teacher’s pet foodie mom
See at Bokksu
bokksu.png
Bokksu Japanese snack box
For the snackin' foodie mom
See at Porter Road
porter-road-box.png
A meat subscription from Porter Road
For the meat-lovin' foodie mom
$12 at Bed Bath & Beyond
reusable-produce-bags-bed-bath-beyond
Reusable shopping bags
For the farmers market foodie mom
$112 at Brightland
brightland.png
Brightland Duo olive oil and vinegar set
For the dressing-maker mom
See at Fulton Fish Market
fish
A shipment of fresh seafood
For the fishy foodie mom
$380 at Amazon
kitchenaid-artisan-series-stand-mixer
KitchenAid stand mixer
For the timeless foodie mom

If you need swag for Mom this Mother's Day we've got the skinny on where to score non-lame Mother's Day cards, beautiful fresh flowers and food subscriptions to keep her smiling for months. For a mom or mom-like figure who loves to cook and indulge, you've got tons of gifts to choose from. This list features our top hand-tested picks including cookware, wine gear, grilling hardware and more culinary accessories the top lady in your life.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

There are some splurge-worthy selections along with more practical gifts like an indoor garden for fresh herbs, or a curated snacking gift box packed with delicious treat after treat for the sweet tooth in your life. We covered all those bases (and more) in curating this list of perfect Mother's Day food and kitchen gifts for moms of any persuasion.

Read more: Best Flower Delivery for Mother's Day

Best kitchen gifts for Mother's Day 

Le Creuset

Le Creuset herb planter

For herbs always within reach

These little pots will ensure Mom always has fresh basil and thyme just a windowsill away. Le Creuset's enameled mini herb planters come in six colors. 
Weber

Weber Summit

A high-octane grill with features galore

There's a lot to love about Weber's powerful and souped-up Summit grill, but the coolest feature just might be the infrared burner that descends from above to give a perfect char to salmon, steak, burgers and onions. 

$1,869 at BBQ Guys
Beast

Beast Mini

A small and mighty blender

The Beast mini is perfect for quick smoothies, won't crowd the counter and looks rather striking. Snatch one up in one of five colors for under $100.

$99 at Best
Vitamix

Vitamix FoodCyler

An odor-free countertop composter

If you suspect Mom would like to compost but doesn't have the stomach for it, a countertop composter is about as good a gift as you'll find. We're all in on these organic waste managers that break down old produce rinds, avocado pits and even chicken bones into crude soil substance that can be mixed into garden soil for planting or discarded safely outdoors. 

Read our Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 review.

$400 at Amazon $400 at Walmart $300 at Target
Brass Monkey Goods

Rise & Sigh Coffee Mug

My thoughts exactly

This cheeky mug is perfect for the Mom who's had enough of everyone's nonsense. 

See at Brassmonkeygoods
Dreamfarm

The Fluicer

A better citrus juicer

If Mom fancies a margarita, fresh lemonade or uses citrus juice for any number of other culinary purposes, this handheld juicer will make getting the good stuff out a much easier task. The Fluicer (that's short for "flat juicer") not only squeezes the half lemon or lime but also bends it for a much more complete squeeze.

The Fluicer comes in three sizes, with one large enough for oranges. All three will juice circles around those other handheld contraptions, and this just might be my favorite kitchen gadget of the year.

$17 at Amazon
Bascuda

Small ceramic bowls

You can never have enough

There's no such thing as too many small bowls for someone who cooks or entertains; perfect for condiments, sauces, nuts and spices. These six ceramic bowls come in a range of designs and arrive in giftable packaging, ready to be wrapped and bestowed upon Mom. 

$30 at Amazon
Uncommon Goods

Coastal serving board

For an at-home entertainer

This gorgeous maple serving board with resin shoreline detail looks good enough to swim in and certainly good enough to snack off. 

$100 at Uncommon Goods
Coravin

Coravin Pivot wine preservation system

A smarter way to keep wine fresh

If Mom likes wine but doesn't always get through the bottle in one sitting, this brilliant preservation system will keep an open bottle fresh for up to a month. The Pivot works by pumping argon gas back into the bottle as you pour to keep harmful oxygen out and keep the wine inside as fresh as when you popped the cork.

$149 at Amazon $149 at Walmart
Via Carota

Via Carota Italian cocktails

Because the White Lotus is booked

If Mom prefers to have her cocktails made for her, these exceptional premixed classics courtesy of New York's beloved Via Carota are just the thing. Choose from classics like the Negroni and white Negroni, the Manhattan and the espresso martini. 

My pick is for the Negroni set, which includes both Negroni cocktails -- 375 milliliters each -- two Italian-made lowball glasses and a Via Carota brass stirrer. I'm honestly not sure what I like more, the divine cocktails (yes, I've tried them all) or the chic bottles they arrive in. It's the fastest way to bring that Italian coast vacation fantasy to wherever Mom happens to be.

$39 at Via Carota
Penguin Random House

Pasta by Missy Robbins

A helpful guide for nailing pasta and sauce

Missy Robbins is the brains behind Lilia, one of New York's toughest-to-get tables and home to some of the best bowls of pasta outside of Italy. In her second cookbook offering, Robbins outlines easy homemade pasta recipes and equally approachable sauces like a spicy Fra Diavolo you can whip up in about 20 minutes.

$24 at Amazon

Read moreBest Food Subscriptions for Mother's Day
CurdBox

Curdbox cheese subscription

Monthly cheese and other snacks to match

Membership to the Curdbox club nets Mom a monthly package of three different cheeses and three specially curated goodies to pair with them. The cheeses it chooses are in the crowd-pleasing zone and not overly intense, so this makes an excellent gift for even a novice cheese taster.

My first Curdbox delivery included 4 ounces each of an incredible Prairie Breeze cheddar, a creamy cow's milk Toma by Point Reyes and a slightly crumbly cow and goat milk cheese from Central Coast Creamery. Plus, a jar of cherry spread, positively addictive sweet potato chips and a bag of crunchy craft popcorn. 

$75 at Curdbox
Durant

Durant Infused Olive Oil Trio

Breads new best friend

Olive is great for cooking but it makes an excellent and easy accompaniment to bread before a meal or for cocktail hour. Durant's full-bodied olive oils are made in small batches from the family's farm in Oregon. I'm partial to this trio infused with jalapeño, garlic and orange essence to add some subtle flavor to your next party spread.

$24 at Durant
Great Jones

Great Jones hot dish

For the throwback casserole queen

Casserole is definitely a throwback recipe so it should be made in similarly retro bakeware. This 9-by-13-inch ceramic hot dish from Great Jones is available in groovy green and yellow and will really pop on the table.

$90 at Great Jones
Aarke

Aarke water carbonator

For a mom who sparkles

Hauling heavy (and pricey) cans of seltzer home from the store can be a thing of the past with an eco-friendly water carbonator. SodaStream is a good option, but the Swedish Aarke carbonator is big on style and more giftable if you ask me. It's available in five great finishes to match her kitchen motif.

Read our Aarke carbonator review.

$222 at Amazon $230 at Crate and Barrel
Food52

Dansk Danish saucepan

High design meets high function

Speaking of retro charm, this striking 2-quart saucepan looks so good it hurts. The unique and sturdy pan is made from carbon steel with an easy-clean enameled coating. The funky lid doubles as a trivet so Mom can bring it straight to the table to serve -- and you know she'll want to. 

$72 at Food52
World Market

Hencjels barbecue tool set

For a mom who tames the flames

If your mom lords over the grill with regularity, delight her with some quality grilling utensils. This nine-piece set comes with a compact wooden cutting board and canvas carrying case. Most of these knives can do double duty in the kitchen when grilling season is on pause.

$50 at World Market
CB2

Eve coupe cocktail glasses

A special something to sip from

These classic coupes can be used for cocktails or bubbly wine. If Mom enjoys a sparkling rose, sidecar or martini, give her something really special to sip out of.

$72 at Anthropologie
Bella Sera

A sharp indoor garden

To grow fresh herbs all year

For a mom who cooks, having fresh herbs on hand will be a real boon. There are some really nice-looking smart gardens out there, but this stylish model is one of my favorites. The overhead LEDs will provide enough light for growing mint, basil and parsley all year.

$145 at Bespoke Post
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Anova Nano vide circulator

For the gastronomically nerdy

If your mom swoons to the tune of "sous vide" as some moms do to "diamond earrings," then she'll be jazzed to unwrap this sparkling little number where she can learn to do it at home. About the size of a bottle of wine, this sous vide circulator will offer her the possibility of restaurant quality, expertly executed meals with a high geek factor. 

$59 at Anova
Cook's Illustrated

The Science of Good Cooking

For the bookworm foodie mom

I thought my mom knew everything there was to know about cooking, but even she has learned some incredibly valuable tricks and techniques from this beloved culinary manual. Cook's Illustrated compendium of cooking methods skims the fat and leaves the reader with 50 simple and extremely useful cooking skills and techniques you'll use again and again. 

The resource is compiled by America's Test Kitchen and some of the most knowledgeable people in food. It's a self-proclaimed manual for the kitchen, one that Mom should get serious use out of no matter her kitchen proficiency.

$30 at Amazon
Made In

Made In Cookware

For the foodie mom who appreciates good design

Your mother has never missed an episode of Top Chef and secretly longs for Tom Colicchio's seal of approval. Made In's cookware line offers exactly that with sturdy, affordable pieces of cookware, cutlery and tableware that all just look really darn good. Made In's sleek 8-inch chef's knife, for instance, took the top spot in our list of best direct-to-consumer knives. We also love the brand's blue carbon steel skillet for searing hot steaks and burgers. Made In also launched a line of elegant tableware and glassware for the modern host or hostess. Any or all of the above would make winning gifts for Mom. 

See at Made In
Online Cooking School

Online cooking classes

For the teacher’s pet foodie mom

Some people never learn. And some people never stop learning. Is your mom the forever student type? Cooking classes are great gifts for hands-on foodie moms and also provide the possibility of the most sought-after Mother's Day gift of all: time spent with you.

Check out culinary course offerings from knife skills to cake decorating at your local restaurants, markets or schools (many of them are offering online options during this time), or you can gift your mom with a subscription to top-notch-nerd-factor online instruction from America's Test Kitchen, starting at $20 per month. But Online Cooking School is the only place for excellent on-demand culinary education. See our list of the best cooking online classes to gift.

See at Online Cooking School
Bokksu

Bokksu Japanese snack box

For the snackin' foodie mom

The Japanese have some seriously tasty snacks that we can't get here. Or can we? Bokksu collects the best snacks from the east and sends them west in a curated monthly snack subscription. This is a perfect gift for any mom prone to snack attacks.

My favorite thing about Bokksu is that almost none of these Japanese snacks are ones we already have here in the US, so she'll almost certainly come across munchies she's never tried. Snacks run the gamut from sweet to savory with favorites such as seaweed tempura, puffed rice with ramen seasoning, green tea and lemon cakes, Japanese candy including yuzu gummies and creamy matcha Kit-Kats.

You can send as few as three months' worth of snack boxes ($45 each) or as many as a full year ($40 each), and no two snack sends will ever be the same.

See at Bokksu

Read moreThe Best Snack Box Subscriptions: Bokksu, Tokyo Treat, Universal Yums and more
Porter Road

A meat subscription from Porter Road

For the meat-lovin' foodie mom

It seemed rude to write "sausage-loving mom" in a Mother's Day gift roundup, but let's be honest, your mom has been able to pronounce "charcuterie" without fear since she learned there was a single word to summarize her favorite food group. To celebrate Mom's special day, forgo the skimpy selection at the market and treat mom to some of the finest cuts delivered to her door every month. We've put together a list of the best meat delivery options in 2022 and most have a subscription service, but Porter Road is one of our favorites with good variety and high standards in its selection of steaks, pork chops, chicken, bacon and ground beef.

Subscriptions start at $120, or get the Butcher's Choice for $165. Boxes can be delivered every two, four or eight weeks. If you don't want to spring for the monthly subscription you can always gift a single box of high-end meats hand-selected by you.

See at Porter Road
Bed Bath & Beyond

Reusable shopping bags

For the farmers market foodie mom

For the gal who would rather have her accessories match her produce than her shoes, a set of these striking, Earth-friendly shopping totes will have her feeling farmers market chic all season long.

$12 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Brightland

Brightland Duo olive oil and vinegar set

For the dressing-maker mom

Olive oil and vinegar are pantry staples, but you can seriously upgrade mom's bottles with Brightand's pairing of two premium olive oils with two delicate kinds of vinegar. The Brightland California olive oil duo is ideal for any serious cook: The "Alive" made with Coratina and Frantoio olives is pitch-perfect for dressings, while the "Awake" is a bit richer, perfect for stews and dipping bread. 

Brightland is a particular favorite of the CNET team and everything the brand makes comes in adorable, eminently giftable packaging. Score!

$112 at Brightland
Fulton Fish Market

A shipment of fresh seafood

For the fishy foodie mom

Speaking of gifts from the sea, we've reeled in the best seafood delivery services in 2022 in case mom prefers to throw swordfish steaks on the grill instead of the beef variety. As with our favorite meat delivery services, these online seafood purveyors offer one-time gift box options or monthly subscriptions of wild salmon, tuna, mako, squid, scallops and shellfish, caviar, and a whole lot more. This is an especially good Mother's Day food gift for any landlocked moms who don't have access to good fresh fish on the regular.

Fulton Fish Market is our pick for the best seafood delivery service with a huge selection of fish and rigorous transparency so you know exactly what you're getting. There are other seafood delivery specialists like Lobster Anywhere or Real Oyster Cult if it's the fancy stuff you're after. 

See at Fulton Fish Market
Chris Monroe/CNET

KitchenAid stand mixer

For the timeless foodie mom

Your mom offered you a kind of lifetime warranty on the day of your birth. You can honor that commitment with a similar gesture: the counter accessory to end all counter accessories. A KitchenAid stand mixer is sturdy as a tank and appropriate whether your mom is more keen to make a routine rustic pizza dough or a delicate, special occasion soufflé.

$380 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy $380 at Crate and Barrel