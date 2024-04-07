Best Mother's Day Gifts for a Mom Who Cooks, Eats, Drinks (or Does All Three)

If you need swag for Mom this Mother's Day we've got the skinny on where to score non-lame Mother's Day cards, beautiful fresh flowers and food subscriptions to keep her smiling for months. For a mom or mom-like figure who loves to cook and indulge, you've got tons of gifts to choose from. This list features our top hand-tested picks including cookware, wine gear, grilling hardware and more culinary accessories the top lady in your life.

There are some splurge-worthy selections along with more practical gifts like an indoor garden for fresh herbs, or a curated snacking gift box packed with delicious treat after treat for the sweet tooth in your life. We covered all those bases (and more) in curating this list of perfect Mother's Day food and kitchen gifts for moms of any persuasion.

Read more: Best Flower Delivery for Mother's Day

Best kitchen gifts for Mother's Day

Le Creuset Le Creuset herb planter For herbs always within reach These little pots will ensure Mom always has fresh basil and thyme just a windowsill away. Le Creuset's enameled mini herb planters come in six colors.

Weber Weber Summit A high-octane grill with features galore There's a lot to love about Weber's powerful and souped-up Summit grill, but the coolest feature just might be the infrared burner that descends from above to give a perfect char to salmon, steak, burgers and onions. $1,869 at BBQ Guys

Beast Beast Mini A small and mighty blender The Beast mini is perfect for quick smoothies, won't crowd the counter and looks rather striking. Snatch one up in one of five colors for under $100. $99 at Best

Dreamfarm The Fluicer A better citrus juicer If Mom fancies a margarita, fresh lemonade or uses citrus juice for any number of other culinary purposes, this handheld juicer will make getting the good stuff out a much easier task. The Fluicer (that's short for "flat juicer") not only squeezes the half lemon or lime but also bends it for a much more complete squeeze. The Fluicer comes in three sizes, with one large enough for oranges. All three will juice circles around those other handheld contraptions, and this just might be my favorite kitchen gadget of the year. $17 at Amazon

Bascuda Small ceramic bowls You can never have enough There's no such thing as too many small bowls for someone who cooks or entertains; perfect for condiments, sauces, nuts and spices. These six ceramic bowls come in a range of designs and arrive in giftable packaging, ready to be wrapped and bestowed upon Mom. $30 at Amazon

Via Carota Via Carota Italian cocktails Because the White Lotus is booked If Mom prefers to have her cocktails made for her, these exceptional premixed classics courtesy of New York's beloved Via Carota are just the thing. Choose from classics like the Negroni and white Negroni, the Manhattan and the espresso martini. My pick is for the Negroni set, which includes both Negroni cocktails -- 375 milliliters each -- two Italian-made lowball glasses and a Via Carota brass stirrer. I'm honestly not sure what I like more, the divine cocktails (yes, I've tried them all) or the chic bottles they arrive in. It's the fastest way to bring that Italian coast vacation fantasy to wherever Mom happens to be. $39 at Via Carota

Penguin Random House Pasta by Missy Robbins A helpful guide for nailing pasta and sauce Missy Robbins is the brains behind Lilia, one of New York's toughest-to-get tables and home to some of the best bowls of pasta outside of Italy. In her second cookbook offering, Robbins outlines easy homemade pasta recipes and equally approachable sauces like a spicy Fra Diavolo you can whip up in about 20 minutes. $24 at Amazon

Read more: Best Food Subscriptions for Mother's Day

CurdBox Curdbox cheese subscription Monthly cheese and other snacks to match Membership to the Curdbox club nets Mom a monthly package of three different cheeses and three specially curated goodies to pair with them. The cheeses it chooses are in the crowd-pleasing zone and not overly intense, so this makes an excellent gift for even a novice cheese taster. My first Curdbox delivery included 4 ounces each of an incredible Prairie Breeze cheddar, a creamy cow's milk Toma by Point Reyes and a slightly crumbly cow and goat milk cheese from Central Coast Creamery. Plus, a jar of cherry spread, positively addictive sweet potato chips and a bag of crunchy craft popcorn. $75 at Curdbox

Durant Durant Infused Olive Oil Trio Breads new best friend Olive is great for cooking but it makes an excellent and easy accompaniment to bread before a meal or for cocktail hour. Durant's full-bodied olive oils are made in small batches from the family's farm in Oregon. I'm partial to this trio infused with jalapeño, garlic and orange essence to add some subtle flavor to your next party spread. $24 at Durant

Great Jones Great Jones hot dish For the throwback casserole queen Casserole is definitely a throwback recipe so it should be made in similarly retro bakeware. This 9-by-13-inch ceramic hot dish from Great Jones is available in groovy green and yellow and will really pop on the table. $90 at Great Jones

Food52 Dansk Danish saucepan High design meets high function Speaking of retro charm, this striking 2-quart saucepan looks so good it hurts. The unique and sturdy pan is made from carbon steel with an easy-clean enameled coating. The funky lid doubles as a trivet so Mom can bring it straight to the table to serve -- and you know she'll want to. $72 at Food52

World Market Hencjels barbecue tool set For a mom who tames the flames If your mom lords over the grill with regularity, delight her with some quality grilling utensils. This nine-piece set comes with a compact wooden cutting board and canvas carrying case. Most of these knives can do double duty in the kitchen when grilling season is on pause. $50 at World Market

Bella Sera A sharp indoor garden To grow fresh herbs all year For a mom who cooks, having fresh herbs on hand will be a real boon. There are some really nice-looking smart gardens out there, but this stylish model is one of my favorites. The overhead LEDs will provide enough light for growing mint, basil and parsley all year. $145 at Bespoke Post

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Anova Nano vide circulator For the gastronomically nerdy If your mom swoons to the tune of "sous vide" as some moms do to "diamond earrings," then she'll be jazzed to unwrap this sparkling little number where she can learn to do it at home. About the size of a bottle of wine, this sous vide circulator will offer her the possibility of restaurant quality, expertly executed meals with a high geek factor. $59 at Anova

Cook's Illustrated The Science of Good Cooking For the bookworm foodie mom I thought my mom knew everything there was to know about cooking, but even she has learned some incredibly valuable tricks and techniques from this beloved culinary manual. Cook's Illustrated compendium of cooking methods skims the fat and leaves the reader with 50 simple and extremely useful cooking skills and techniques you'll use again and again. The resource is compiled by America's Test Kitchen and some of the most knowledgeable people in food. It's a self-proclaimed manual for the kitchen, one that Mom should get serious use out of no matter her kitchen proficiency. $30 at Amazon

Online Cooking School Online cooking classes For the teacher’s pet foodie mom Some people never learn. And some people never stop learning. Is your mom the forever student type? Cooking classes are great gifts for hands-on foodie moms and also provide the possibility of the most sought-after Mother's Day gift of all: time spent with you. Check out culinary course offerings from knife skills to cake decorating at your local restaurants, markets or schools (many of them are offering online options during this time), or you can gift your mom with a subscription to top-notch-nerd-factor online instruction from America's Test Kitchen, starting at $20 per month. But Online Cooking School is the only place for excellent on-demand culinary education. See our list of the best cooking online classes to gift. See at Online Cooking School

Bokksu Bokksu Japanese snack box For the snackin' foodie mom The Japanese have some seriously tasty snacks that we can't get here. Or can we? Bokksu collects the best snacks from the east and sends them west in a curated monthly snack subscription. This is a perfect gift for any mom prone to snack attacks. My favorite thing about Bokksu is that almost none of these Japanese snacks are ones we already have here in the US, so she'll almost certainly come across munchies she's never tried. Snacks run the gamut from sweet to savory with favorites such as seaweed tempura, puffed rice with ramen seasoning, green tea and lemon cakes, Japanese candy including yuzu gummies and creamy matcha Kit-Kats. You can send as few as three months' worth of snack boxes ($45 each) or as many as a full year ($40 each), and no two snack sends will ever be the same. See at Bokksu

Read more: The Best Snack Box Subscriptions: Bokksu, Tokyo Treat, Universal Yums and more

Porter Road A meat subscription from Porter Road For the meat-lovin' foodie mom It seemed rude to write "sausage-loving mom" in a Mother's Day gift roundup, but let's be honest, your mom has been able to pronounce "charcuterie" without fear since she learned there was a single word to summarize her favorite food group. To celebrate Mom's special day, forgo the skimpy selection at the market and treat mom to some of the finest cuts delivered to her door every month. We've put together a list of the best meat delivery options in 2022 and most have a subscription service, but Porter Road is one of our favorites with good variety and high standards in its selection of steaks, pork chops, chicken, bacon and ground beef. Subscriptions start at $120, or get the Butcher's Choice for $165. Boxes can be delivered every two, four or eight weeks. If you don't want to spring for the monthly subscription you can always gift a single box of high-end meats hand-selected by you. See at Porter Road

Brightland Brightland Duo olive oil and vinegar set For the dressing-maker mom Olive oil and vinegar are pantry staples, but you can seriously upgrade mom's bottles with Brightand's pairing of two premium olive oils with two delicate kinds of vinegar. The Brightland California olive oil duo is ideal for any serious cook: The "Alive" made with Coratina and Frantoio olives is pitch-perfect for dressings, while the "Awake" is a bit richer, perfect for stews and dipping bread. Brightland is a particular favorite of the CNET team and everything the brand makes comes in adorable, eminently giftable packaging. Score! $112 at Brightland



