Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts for When You Can't Be There in Person

Mother's Day is the one day of the year that's totally dedicated to the woman who's had your back since day one, so you know you don't want to miss out on celebrating her this year, even if you live far away. You might not be able to give Mom a hug or take her out to brunch, but there are still tons of thoughtful gifts at your disposal to make her feel special. It's not the same as physically being there, but it goes a long way towards letting your mom (or Grandma or mother-in-law) know how much she means to you.

Sure, you go always go the traditional route and get her something like flowers and cards, but how about a sweet gift for the sentimental mom, or something to make it easier for her to visit you? To help you find just the right gift for your long-distance mom, we've created a list of the best Mother's Day gifts for when you can't be there in person. These unique and thoughtful gifts will show her that your love can truly go the distance.

Russell Holly Audible audiobooks Better than a physical gift If Mom needs to travel to get to you, give her the best way to pass the time while she's in the car or on the plane: audio books. I love giving Audible gift subscriptions as gifts, and it's one of the best gifts I've gotten my mom. A one-month gift subscription costs $15, and your recipient gets one book credit to start. You can also buy three months with three credits ($45), six months with six credits ($90) or 12 months with 12 credits ($150). See at Audible

Sur La Table Gaston's Bakery plain and chocolate croissants A tasty morning treat Start her Mother's Day off the right way with delicious pastries straight from the oven. This affordable pastry assortment comes with seven plain croissants and eight chocolate croissants. They arrive frozen, so all Mom has to do is let them rise overnight and then pop them in the oven the next morning. And voila! She'll have a bounty of tasty treats that will transport her straight to Paris. $50 at Sur La Table

Mixbook Mixbook For the sentimental mom When you can't be with your mother in person, a personalized photo book of all of your moments with her can fill in the gap. Mixbook, one of CNET's favorite photo book services, lets you create the ultimate gift by uploading photographs from your phone, computer or social media sites like Instagram and Facebook, and from there build your book, calendar and more with just a few steps. See at Mixbook

Trtl Trtl travel pillow The only way to fly Mom might think this one looks weird, but believe us, she'll thank you for it after she's used it for a long flight on her way to visit you. I've tried the Trtl, and I'll never go back. You might feel a little silly wearing it, but to me, getting some much-needed shut-eye is worth it. $65 at Amazon

Wine Insiders Wine Insiders A toast to Mom If you want to send Mom a bottle of wine -- or even a case -- but you don't want to sign up for a full subscription service, Wine Insiders is an excellent option. This wine delivery service offers a carefully curated selection of wines including whites, reds, whites, rosés and sparkling wine, all under $25 a bottle, and you get free shipping on six bottles or more. See at Wine Insiders

Uncommon Goods Long-Distance Friendship Lamps Let Mom know you're thinking of her If you want Mom to know you're thinking of her in real time, this is the gift for her. No matter where you are, this lamp will work like a charm by lighting up and transmitting a colorful glow to her when you touch it. One lamp costs $80, but we recommend you splurge and go for the set of two for $160 so that the lamps can actually "talk" to each other. $160 at Uncommon Goods

TomDesign/Etsy Handwriting bracelet A personalized bracelet will make her day If you're looking for an extra-personal gift, it's hard to beat this customizable, handmade bracelet. Once you decide what you want it to say, you can upload an image with your own writing or with your child's. It can take about a week for it to arrive, so be sure to order this one in advance. $43 at Etsy

More for Mother's Day