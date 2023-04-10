Give Mom the Gift of Choice on Mother's Day With These Gift Cards

Mother's Day is quickly approaching, and like a lot of us, you're probably trying to figure out what to give your mom (or the mother figure in your life). Though giving her a gift card might seem like an easy cop-out, it's actually a great option for moms who are hard to shop for. Whether Mom says she already has everything she needs or she's just extremely picky, a gift card gives her the freedom to choose whatever she wants. Plus, you don't have to worry about limited stock or delayed shipping times. All you need is to have an idea of what sort of brands and stores she prefers.

We've rounded up some of our favorite gift cards for Mother's Day, and we've included a variety of options that'll appeal to all sorts of tastes and personalities. Whether Mom loves cooking, beauty products, fitness gear or just binge-watching her favorite shows, these gift cards are sure to be a hit. Just add a thoughtful and heartfelt message to make it more personal, and you're all set.

Lululemon If Mom is a workout junkie -- or even if she just likes throwing on a pair of yoga pants to pick up her morning coffee -- she'll love getting a Lululemon gift card. Though Lululemon isn't cheap, the brand's leggings and other athletic apparel are high quality and will last her a long, long time. Gift cards start at $10.

Airbnb You know Mom could use a break, and she definitely deserves a vacation. Let her choose when and where with an Airbnb gift card. You can specify any monetary amount, and she can put it toward her next adventure.

Williams-Sonoma Does Mom enjoy cooking or consider herself a seasoned home chef? Then you can't go wrong with a Williams-Sonoma gift card. From fancy cookware and chef's knives to dinnerware and baking essentials, the store offers everything to make a kitchen-warrior happy. You can choose a gift card amount anywhere from $25 to $500.

Sephora Does Mom obsess over skin care or beauty products? Then a Sephora gift card is an excellent choice. Sephora has all the most coveted skin care and beauty products, along with a wide array of perfumes and hair tools. The lowest price you can get a gift card for is $10, while the highest price is $250. No matter the price you choose, this gift will always be appreciated.

Disney Plus If your mom loves streaming her favorite shows, chances are she already has a subscription to Netflix. But have you considered expanding her viewing options? Disney Plus offers a wide range of selections, from all the best Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies to popular shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian. A one-year gift subscription costs $110. Read our Disney Plus review.

Massage Envy If you want your mom to feel truly pampered on Mother's Day, a gift card for a massage is just the ticket. Massage Envy is the biggest provider of therapeutic massages in the US, with over 1,100 locations. You can choose any amount on the gift card, but be sure to check out the cost of a standard massage, since prices vary by location.

The Cheesecake Factory As the name suggests, the Cheesecake Factory is known for its delightfully ooey, gooey cheesecake. But thanks to its vast menu and massive portions, there's pretty much something for everyone. So whether Mom wants to enjoy a brunch with her family or head out for dessert with friends, she's sure to appreciate this gift. Gift cards start at $25 and top out at $250.

Groupon With this gift card, your mother will be able to spend her money on just about anything she chooses. Whether it's a peaceful time at a spa, a fancy dinner or strolling around a museum, the options are only limited to her imagination. You can put a minimum of $15 on this gift card and the maximum amount is $200.

57Hours This is a gift for the mom who enjoys the great outdoors. Using this 57Hours gift card, she can take a trip to the mountains, learn a new skill or even revisit something she enjoyed doing as a child. Once she has this gift card in her hands, all she has to do is search for things she's interested in and go from there. 57Hours has established a minimum of $100 and a maximum of $2,000, but you are free to choose your own price.

MasterClass You have to give it to your mom -- she's a lifelong learner, am I right? If so, then grabbing this yearly membership will give her access to content from notable people including Annie Leibovitz for photography and Gordon Ramsay and Dominique Crenn for cooking, to name just a few. A MasterClass membership is like a continuous learning experience without expensive tuition. And who wouldn't love that? A monthly individual membership costs $15 per month.

Amazon Do you have a mom who loves music? If so, why not let her listen to music anywhere, whenever she wants, right on her phone. Amazon Music Unlimited will give her access to 100 million songs ad-free and with the capability to listen offline without any hassle.