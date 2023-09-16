Layla Essential Mattress Review: Layla's First Nonflippable Bed 5:56 Watch Now

Layla Essential Mattress Review: Layla's First Nonflippable Bed

Sep 16, 2023 Sleep

Speaker 1: The mattress brand. Layla came out with a new pretty affordable mattress, but is it actually going to be worth your time? We're going to talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm with cnet and we have our solar review of the brand new Layla Essential Mattress. You might be familiar with Layla as a brand. We put them on quite a bit of our best list because we really like the flippable design and pretty universally comfortable accommodating mattresses that they make. But this mattress is quite a bit different than [00:00:30] the other two beds from Layla because it's not flippable and it is designed to be ultra affordable. We're going to talk about everything you need to know about it, including what it's actually made of, what it's going to feel like to sleep on, how firm it is, how much it costs, and who might want to pick one up for themselves. That sounds good, and you find this really helpful. Give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and as always, there will be a lot of info in the description to help you with through online mattress search, so be sure to take a look. Speaker 1: Let's just get into the video by briefly covering the policy information. This is stuff like shipping returns, trial periods, and warranties. We're just going to throw up on screen so you can read them. This is pretty standard for most online bed in a [00:01:00] box mattresses. It'll show up at your door inside of a box. There is a bit of an off-gassing process with this mattress specifically because it is made entirely of foam layers with quite a bit of memory foam, so it might take a day or two to fully inflate and reach the proper firmness level. You get 129 trial period with this thing instead of a hundred, like a lot of other more affordable mattress brands, and it does come with a 10 year warranty and free returns within that trial period. So we'll try to link more information about the policies down below in the description. Speaker 1: It's pretty standard for most online mattresses. Let's get into the more important stuff now, like what this mattress is actually made of and what it's going to feel like for you to [00:01:30] sleep on. So the construction of the Leila essential is super basic. It's just two foam layers. You have a very thick layer of dense support foam, and then on top you have the primary comfort layer, which is a layer of gel memory foam. This layer of memory foam is much more dense and viscous in comparison to the more light area memory foam you find on the other two mattresses from Layla. And it also doesn't feature any of the copper infusion that the memory foam on those two beds have. That stuff is supposed to have a lot of benefits like improved temperature regulation and making it more antimicrobial. [00:02:00] I wouldn't really worry about that stuff, but it does make the Layla essential feel quite a bit different than the other two beds from Layla. Speaker 1: You get more of that classic dense, viscous memory foam feel on the essential, which is more akin to something like the nectar mattress. You're going to lay down on this thing and it's going to feel pretty firm, and then you're slowly going to start to sink into that top layer foam as it conforms to your body shape. And when you leave pressure from this foam, it is pretty slow to snap back into its original shape, which means if you're a combination sleeper, this might not be your ideal mattress because [00:02:30] you might feel a little bit stuck in the bed, which some people do really like. Others not as much, so just keep that in mind. Let's move over to the subject of firmness and sleeper types now, and this is a point where I kind of disagree with what Layla says on their website about this mattress and our testing. Speaker 1: We found it to be somewhere around a medium firm, maybe hair firmer than that, which in my opinion makes this mattress most ideal for back stomach and certain combination sleepers. On Lela's website. They say it's a little bit softer than that and I don't really agree all that much. If you are a primary [00:03:00] side sleeper and you try it to lay essential, I think there is a decent chance you might wind up with some hip and shoulder pain because it just doesn't provide you with quite enough pressure relief. Firmness is always subjective though based on your body weight. So if you are a heavier person like me for example, you might be able to get by on your side on this thing, but if you do primarily sleep on your side, I would recommend something else. On the subject of temperature regulation, I think the Layla essential will be just fine. Speaker 1: A solid temperature neutral on Layla's website. They do hype up the breathability of the foams in this bed. We didn't really observe a noticeable difference between the Layla [00:03:30] Essential and other more affordable all foam mattresses, but I don't think it'll really be heating up on you all that much. The edge support on this thing is going to be just okay. There's nothing to really reinforce the edges of this bed. This is not a coil mattress and there's no extra layers of foams. I don't think you'll wind up with much if any, of a roll-off sensation if you wind up sleeping on the outer edges of the bed. Maybe if you're sharing a smaller size mattress with a partner and you are heavier, you might really compress those edges and maybe not feel as secure as you might want, but I don't really see it being a deal [00:04:00] breaker. Speaker 1: The motion isolation on this thing on the other hand is going to be very, very good because it is comprised entirely of foam layers, including memory foam. You shouldn't really notice much if any of that cross mattress motion if your partner tosses and turns a lot. One quick note about the cover on the Layla Essential on their website, they do note that this is removable and washable. They recommend dry cleaning it just to ensure that it doesn't shrink, but they do give you instructions on how to wash it in your washing machine. We don't recommend putting this in your dryer because that does increase the chance of it shrinking and not fitting back on the foams. [00:04:30] So that is a nice feature to have, although I've never really heard of anyone going to get their mattress covered, dry cleaned. Then let's go over to probably the most important part of the Layla Essential, and that is going to be pricing the M S R P for Queen size. Speaker 1: Layla Essentials around $700. Once you factor in discounts, I think that price will come down closer to 600 bucks, which makes it one of the more affordable mattresses we've seen from a more high-end brand like Layla. Other beds in this pricing category include the dream foam essential and the bear original, and I think they all compare pretty well to each other. [00:05:00] UpToDate pricing and discounts can be found down below in the description. Mattress brands do change their prices around sometimes, including on this bed, so make sure you look down there for what is current and that leaves us with the question, who should consider picking up the Layla essential for themselves? And I think that's a fairly easy question to answer. If you're on a pretty tight budget and you're alright with a firmer memory foam mattress, I think the Layla essential is going to be a solid option. Speaker 1: Personally though, I would try and spend up a little bit to get the Layla original. I think that mattress is pretty superior in every way and you're looking at spending [00:05:30] about $300 more. There's also the Bear original, which I think might be slightly better than this one in my personal opinion. And you also have the Dream foam essential, which is a bit more customizable than the Layla Essential, but this is a solid mattress option at a very affordable price point. So let us know what you think down below in the comment section. We'd love to get your thoughts and there will be a lot of information in the description to help you with your online mattress search. If you found this video helpful or interesting, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But that's going to do it for me. This is own a Scene at Home. I'll see you in the next one.