DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam Mattress Review 2023: A Premium All-Foam Bed for Side Sleepers

8.0 DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam Mattress $2,449 at Dreamcloudsleep Like All-foam design is ideal for average sized individuals Softer profile makes it great for primary side and combo sleepers Great for those seeking a true memory foam mattress Don't like Heavier people may want a more supportive hybrid option Not best for strict back or stomach sleepers looking for something firm Not for those who want a neutral foam feel from their bed

Our team of mattress experts has been reviewing DreamCloud beds for years. We even remember when the flagship DreamCloud was tan instead of dark blue. Since the company's humble beginnings in the online mattress space, DreamCloud has grown its lineup to offer three different beds.

The DreamCloud Premier Rest is its most luxurious, top-of-the-line offering. It's designed to be much softer than the other DreamCloud beds, offering plenty of cushion for the hips and shoulders of side sleepers. Until recently, the bed was available only with a hybrid construction, but now you can purchase it with an all-foam design. In this review, we'll discuss everything you should know about this mattress before you decide to buy it online for yourself.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

First impressions

We received this bed for free to review, and it was shipped to us inside of a large box. We dragged it inside, freed it from all its plastic and cardboard packaging and then watched as the bed quickly expanded. Being a foam bed, it's not as heavy as the version with coils, but it's still pretty hard to move by yourself, so you might want a friend to help you out with the unboxing process.

Setting up a new bed-in-a-box is usually a fun and easy process. We've unboxed hundreds of mattresses over here, and it still never gets old to see a bed spring to life out of a box. However, since this version of the bed doesn't have springs, it did look misshapen right out of the packaging. After unboxing, we typically give beds a night or two to sit out and properly expand, so that's what we did with this mattress.

In the morning, it was finally time to test it out! This time, the bed was fully inflated and looked normal. There's a height difference of about two inches between the two support options of this bed. Also, compared with the hybrid model, we noticed that the foam version had a predominant memory foam feel.

You can definitely feel a body conforming, sink-in sensation when you hop on. The memory foam carves around the shape of your body, creating little nooks for you to rest in. Like the hybrid model, the DreamCloud Premier Rest is on the softer side. The main thing I took away from my first tests with the foam DreamCloud Premier Rest was that it has a softer memory foam feel. Check out our video review on it below!

Video: DreamCloud Premier Rest Mattress Review

DreamCloud Premier Rest mattress firmness and feel

Both versions of the DreamCloud Premier Rest have a memory foam sensation, but it's tenfold on the memory foam model. The all-foam support system allows you to really feel the memory foam on top, rather than the responsiveness of the coils below. This memory foam feel isn't as dense as a Nectar or Tempur-Pedic bed, nor is it as responsive as a Layla or Bear. It strikes a nice balance of comfort for a memory foam option

Memory foam isn't right for everyone though. I rotate around at night, so I'm a combination sleeper, and I find memory foam to be a bit restrictive for my preferences. When I move around on a memory foam bed, I sometimes feel stuck, but if you mainly sleep in one position, you'll likely enjoy the feel that memory foam provides.

How firm is the DreamCloud Premier Rest mattress?

Like the hybrid version, it's on the softer end of the spectrum. We would place it between a medium and a medium-soft on our firmness scale. This is basically DreamCloud's answer for side sleepers, it offers plenty of pressure relief for your shoulders and hips. It should also work for most combination sleepers.

Firmness is usually subjective based on weight though. You could feel a bed to be at a completely different firmness. Since heavier people sink into beds more, they find them to be softer, while smaller individuals lay on top more and perceive beds to be firmer. We rank mattress firmness based on the size of an average person, in and around the range of 180 pounds.

DreamCloud Premier Rest mattress construction

There is a difference between the hybrid DreamCloud Premier Rest and this new all-foam version, mainly in terms of support. The memory foam model is 14 inches thick and made up of these materials:

1. It starts off with a 9-inch layer of dense support foam. This is the main support layer for the mattress.

2. Above the support foam is a 2-inch layer of dynamic transition foam, which acts as a buffer between that support foam and the bed's main comfort layer.

3. Then, you have around 3.2 inches of gel memory foam, which is used for the bed's main comfort layer.

4. Wrapping the mattress up is its breathable cashmere blend cover. It has some extra comfort elements quilted into it and helps make the bed look and feel luxurious.

This cover is removable, but it isn't machine washable. You'll have to spot-clean it with some mild detergent if it happens to get dirty.

DreamCloud Premier Rest mattress performance

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Motion isolation

You'll want a bed that deadens cross mattress movement if you sleep with someone who's easily woken up at night. Thankfully, the memory foam DreamCloud Premier Rest has some of the best motion isolation out of all the beds from the brand. The all-foam design combined with the gel memory foam on top both help to stop movement where it starts. We doubt you'll have many issues when it comes to motion isolation on this particular mattress.

Edge-to-edge support

Sometimes you'd prefer not to wake your partner to tell them to move over. If they're hogging the mattress, you'll want a bed with some sturdy edges, and for an all-foam mattress this version of DreamCloud Premier Rest performs fine. Being a softer option, it's not the best we've ever encountered, but you shouldn't fall off anytime soon. That said, you may be getting better edge support from the hybrid rendition.

Temperature

The memory foam DreamCloud Premier Rest doesn't have any apparent active cooling features, but it should sleep temperature neutral. The cashmere blend cover is breathable, so I don't see the bed excessively warming up on you. Sleeping temperature usually comes down to exterior factors, not just your bed. Your pajamas or sheets could be causing you to sleep hot, and it might even have to do more with the temperature of your room than anything else.

Durability

Beds can last a long time, usually around 10 years, if not more. We've found that all-foam beds can degrade faster than hybrid mattresses over time. Since metal coils are more supportive in the long run than dense foam, we typically recommend hybrid beds to bigger people. In the case of the foam DreamCloud Premier Rest, this is an all-foam bed with a premium design. Since it's made to a higher level of quality than an average foam bed, it should last you for several years.

Off-gassing

There's often a factory smell when you unbox your brand new mattress. While it may be off-putting at first, you should know that this is a completely normal part of the process. If your new bed has a strange odor, it probably just needs some time to sit out on your foundation and offgas. The smell should go away after a couple days.

Who is the DreamCloud Premier Rest mattress best for?

While the foam DreamCloud Premier Rest might be a great option for side sleepers, it may not be ideal for all sleeper types. Here's who we think will be most suitable for the foam version of the DreamCloud Premier Rest mattress.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Sleeping position



Strict side sleepers should be getting the most out of this mattress. Combination sleepers who rotate between all sleeping positions could also get by on the bed, regardless of the support option you go with. If you're a primary back or stomach sleeper, you may want to look into a bed that has more support than pressure relief. In that case, look into the DreamCloud Premier or their flagship mattress as both are firmer options with lots of support.

Body type

Since this is the all-foam version of the DreamCloud Premier Rest mattress, it should be best for average or smaller-size people. Heavier individuals who weigh above 250 pounds usually get more support from coil support systems. If you're around that weight, we'd recommend checking out the hybrid model. That said, all body types should be able to get by on this bed, and you do have some support options to choose from.

DreamCloud Premier mattress pricing



Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $1,799 Twin XL 38x80 inches $2,049 Full 54x75 inches $2,299 Queen 60x80 inches $2,449 King 76x80 inches $2,749 Cal King 72x84 inches $2,749

Usually, when you have a choice between a foam or hybrid design, the coils cost more. In this case, the foam version of the DreamCloud Premier Rest is the more expensive option. Even though it's only a hundred dollars extra, we think it's still a great value for an all-foam bed of this quality. Being that it's the most premium and luxurious option from the brand, we're pleased to see it's offered at a reasonable price point.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, DreamCloud backs its beds with some generous policies. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get an entire year to try it at home risk-free. If you happen to not enjoy your bed within that time frame you can get free returns, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a forever warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void that mattress warranty.

The final verdict

In a nutshell, this bed was different from the hybrid version we've come to know and love, but we still enjoyed it! We'd mainly recommend it to those who want a memory foam mattress that's a little softer than your average bed. If you're an average or petite-size person who mainly sleeps on your side, this is a great option for you! Otherwise, you may want to check out the other beds in the brand's lineup.

You might like the DreamCloud Premier mattress if:

You're a side or combination sleeper



You want a memory foam bed



You like a slighty softer feel



You weigh less than 200 pounds



You want a premium all-foam mattress for a great price



You might not like the DreamCloud bed if:

You're strictly a side sleeper under 150 pounds



You prefer sleeping on hybrid mattresses



You prefer a firmer feel



You're on a super tight budget



Other mattresses from DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Premier Rest is the brand's top-of-the-line option, but there are some other mattresses within its lineup that vary a bit more in terms of firmness and construction. Here's what you should know about the other beds from DreamCloud.

The DreamCloud: This is the flagship DreamCloud bed with a firmness dependent on the support option you go with. The hybrid is around a medium, making it perfect for all sleep styles, while the memory foam model is much firmer for strict back and stomach sleeping. It's also a bit thinner in terms of construction and is the most affordable option the brand offers. Whether you go with the all-foam or hybrid, it's a quality queen size bed that's available for well below a thousand dollars after discount.

DreamCloud Premier: This is the more enhanced DreamCloud bed with a firmness that's more appropriate for all sleeper types. On our firmness scale, it sits between a medium and medium-firm, so it should work for side and combination sleepers along with back and stomach sleepers. It also features a memory foam feel and is a little thinner compared to the Premier Rest. With the Premier, you get to choose whether you want an all-foam or hybrid design as well.

How does the DreamCloud Premier Rest compare to other mattresses?

DreamCloud Premier Rest vs. DreamCloud Premier

When it comes to comparing these two more enhanced DreamCloud options, there's a lot to consider. In terms of comparing the new foam versions, the Premier is more suitable for all sleeper types, while the Premier Rest is much softer for side and combo sleepers. Both have a straightforward memory foam feel, but since the Premier Rest has more memory foam on top, you may be getting the most amount of body conforming from this mattress.

DreamCloud Premier Rest vs. Saatva Classic

Both of these are presented as luxurious options within the online space. However, both are considered premium for different reasons. The main thing could come down to the type of mattress you want.

The Saatva Classic is a supportive hybrid mattress by default. It actually features a dual coil construction that's designed to support a lot of weight at night. Compared with DreamCloud Premier Rest, which has a memory foam feel, the Saatva Classic feels like more of a traditional innerspring mattress with a pillow top. Price-wise, the DreamCloud Premier Rest is a bit more affordable, but with Saatva you're also spending up for other things like complimentary white glove delivery and in-home setup

DreamCloud Premier Rest mattress FAQs

Is the DreamCloud Premier Rest firm? Unlike the other beds within the brand's lineup, this is not a firm mattress. It's actually the softest option of the three DreamCloud beds, and is most ideal for accommodating side sleepers. If you want a firmer option from the brand, we suggest looking at their other two mattresses.

How long does it take the DreamCloud Premier Rest to expand? Depending on the support option you choose, the Premier Rest could take a couple hours or days to fully inflate. Since the hybrid option has support coils, these help the bed expand rather quickly. However, with the all-foam model, you may want to give this option a night or two to expand properly. It may look pretty depressed right out of the box, but it just needs time to sit out and get to its true form.