Dreamfoam Doze Mattress Review 2023: The Most Affordable Online Bed We've Ever Tested

Let's be honest; online beds can be quite expensive. Sleep is obviously important, but not everyone has upwards of a thousand bucks to spend on a new mattress. Many of us have much smaller budgets than that, but what about if you're looking for the cheapest bed possible? You could buy an affordable mattress on Amazon, but you might be sacrificing a lot in terms of your overall sleep quality.

What if you could get a quality all-foam bed from a reputable brand for only a couple hundred bucks? I frankly thought that would be impossible, that is until the Dreamfoam Doze was released. Dreamfoam is basically the more affordable sub-brand of Brooklyn Bedding, and the Doze is now its most budget-friendly option. In this review, I'll talk about everything you should know about this mattress before you buy it, including who it should work best for.

First impressions

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Just like many other online beds, the Dreamfoam Doze arrived at my door compressed and roll-packed inside of a large box. The unboxing process was super straightforward. I dragged the box inside, dumped out the contents, started ripping off the plastic, and watched as the bed started to inflate.

Right out of the packaging, it looked a bit off and smelled weird. Even though this might seem alarming, it's completely normal. Since it's an all-foam bed that's been compressed in a factory for shipping purposes, it just needed a night to sit out on the foundation and properly expand.

The next day, it was time to test out the new bed. When I first tested responsiveness, I noticed that it had a neutral feel, and the quilted cover did have a nice amount of batting. When I hopped on the mattress, I was also surprised just how comfortable it was. I'm a bigger guy, so I usually feel more supported by hybrid beds, but the Doze has a nice balance of comfort and support, especially for a more affordable all-foam option. I had a lot more to say about this bed, so check out our video review below.

Dreamfoam Doze mattress firmness and feel

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

What does Dreamfoam Doze feel like?

This bed has a standard, neutral foam feel. It doesn't have any special materials like coils, memory foam or latex foam, so It's not going to feel like a Nectar or even an Awara. Instead, it has a straightforward and accommodating feel that a variety of sleepers will likely enjoy. To me, it feels similar to something like a Casper or Leesa Mattress, and it should feel generally comfortable to most people.

Getting a bed with a neutral feel is often a safe way if you're unsure what type of feel you'd prefer in your next mattress. You might be thrown off by a dense memory foam feel or a super responsive latex foam feel. Beds that have softer comfort foams usually appeal to 9 out of 10 sleepers, especially newcomers to the online mattress space.

How firm is the Dreamfoam Doze mattress?

There are three different height profiles to choose from with the Doze, resulting in three separate firmness levels. I tested the 9-inch model, and I'd place it between a medium and a medium-firm on CNET's scale. This firmness should work for most sleepers types but is most ideal for back and stomach sleepers. Firmer beds are typically the choice for those specific sleep styles.

If that firmness ranking doesn't sound exactly like you, there are some other options available. The 7-inch model is the thinnest option and also the firmest at a proper medium-firm, while the 11-inch mattress is the thickest and softest at around a medium-soft. Regardless of the height profile you choose, the Doze has options to accommodate all sleeping preferences.

Dreamfoam Doze mattress construction

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Since the design of this mattress depends on the height profile you get, I'm mainly going to focus on the 9-inch model that I've tested. This version of the bed is comprised of the following materials:

1. It starts off with a 4.25-inch convoluted foam core. This is fancy terminology for a dense support foam system.

2. Above the support foam is another 4.25 inches of convoluted foam, but here it's used as the bed's main transition layer.

3. Then you have around an inch of the bed's quilted top, which acts as the main comfort layer for the mattress.

The cover on this bed is not removable, so you'll have to spot clean areas that happen to get dirty with some mild detergent.

Dreamfoam Doze mattress performance

Motion isolation

If you sleep with someone who's an especially light sleeper, you'll want a bed that deadens a lot of cross-mattress movement. The Dreamfoam Doze performs average in this category. Since it's an all-foam bed, it will deaden motion better than a hybrid mattress, but not as much as one that has memory foam on top for comfort. That said, I don't anticipate you having any real issues with the Doze in this department.

Edge-to-edge support

Sometimes you'd prefer not to wake your partner to tell them they're hogging the bed -- after all, relationships are about compromise. In this case, you'll want a bed with a sturdy perimeter. The edge support is also average on the Doze. It's not the best I've ever encountered, but you shouldn't fall off anytime soon. Hybrid beds usually perform better in this category, so you may consider getting a coil option if this is a top priority for both of you.

Temperature

The Dreamfoam Doze doesn't have any real active cooling features, but it should have a neutral temperature. The cover is breathable, so I don't see the bed excessively warming up on you. Sleeping temperature usually comes down to exterior factors, not just your mattress. Keep in mind that sleeping temperature often comes down to other factors, not just your bed.

Durability

The average lifespan of a bed is around seven to 10 years. All-foam beds can degrade faster than hybrid mattresses over time. Since metal coils are more supportive in the long run than dense foam, hybrid beds are typically better for bigger people. In the case of the foam Dreamfoam Doze, this all-foam bed is of decent quality. It should last you several years, but if you're a heavier individual, you may be getting more out of a hybrid option over time.

Off-gassing

As I mentioned earlier, there was a bit of a funky smell when I unboxed the Dreamfoam Doze. While it may seem strange at first, you should know that this is a completely normal part of the bed-in-a-box process. If your new bed has a weird odor, it probably just needs some time to sit out on your foundation and off-gas. That factory smell shouldn't stick around longer than a couple of nights.

Who is the Dreamfoam Doze mattress best for?

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

While the foam Dreamfoam Doze might be a great option for those on a tight budget, it may not be the best option out there for everyone. Here's who the Dreamfoam Doze will suit best.

Sleeping position

Since there are technically three different firmness levels to choose from, the Dreamfoam Doze should be able to accommodate any sleeping preference. Combination sleepers like myself may prefer the middle-of-the-road firmness of the 9-inch model, whereas primary back or stomach sleepers may be getting the most out of the thinner version. If you're a strict side sleeper who wants the most amount of cushion from the Doze, look into that thicker version.

Body type

Since this is an all-foam mattress, it should be best for average or smaller-sized people. Individuals who weigh more than 250 pounds should get more support from beds with pocketed coils. If you're around that weight, I'd recommend checking out a hybrid mattress. All three versions of the Dreamfoam Doze have all-foam designs, but as a brand, Dreamfoam has some more supportive hybrid options that are also affordable. In this case, you should check out the Dreamfoam Hybrid.

Dreamfoam Doze mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $170 Twin XL 38x80 inches $180 Full 54x75 inches $225 Queen 60x80 inches $275 King 76x80 inches $330 Cal King 72x84 inches $330

Pricing is the main thing the Dreamfoam Doze has going for it. Up until now, CNET editors have never encountered a queen-size bed that was available for around $200 after discount. You might be able to find a cheap online bed priced similarly, but not one of this quality. This bed is shockingly affordable. It even beats out The Allswell, which had one of CNET's favorite price tags for years and years. The Doze is totally worth it for the quality but especially for the price.

Dreamfoam usually runs discounts on its beds year-round as well.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, Dreamfoam backs its beds with above-average policies. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get a 120-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen to not like it within that time frame you can get free returns, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

The final verdict

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Color me impressed. I'm a huge new fan of the Dreamfoam Doze bed. I think it's one of the most affordable beds out there for the quality. If any of my semi-broke friends need a new bed, this'll be at the top of my list of recommendations. Considering the price, I'd say it's also a worthy contender for most guest rooms.

If you're trying to pick up a quality mattress with a neutral foam feel, you want something with various height and firmness profiles. And considering the price is a downright steal, you can't go wrong with the Doze.

You might like the Dreamfoam Doze mattress if:

You're on a super tight budget

You want a neutral foam bed

You like a bed with different firmness & height options

You weigh less than 200 pounds

You're looking for an all-foam bed for a guest room

You might not like the Dreamfoam Doze bed if:

You weigh more than 250 pounds

You prefer sleeping on hybrid mattresses

You want a memory foam feel

You can spend up for a more quality or premium mattress

Other mattresses from Dreamfoam

The Dreamfoam Doze is the brand's newest and most affordable offering, but there are some other mattresses within Dreamfoam's lineup that are also worth your consideration. Here's what you should know about the other beds from Dreamfoam.

Dreamfoam Hybrid: This is the main hybrid offering from the brand. It has coils for support to withstand and handle all body types, so it should be a more appropriate option for heavier people compared to the Doze. This bed features a cooling cover that is noticeably cool to the touch. It may help to cool you down on a nightly basis; if not, help you sleep temperature neutral. It should also be accommodating for most sleep styles, being that it has a neutral hybrid feel and is around a medium on our firmness scale. It's a bit more costly than the Doze, but also an affordable value after the discount.

Dreamfoam Copper: This is the brand's softer memory-foam mattress. It has coils to support all body types and a copper-infused memory foam on top for comfort. This layer gives the Dreamfoam Copper a more responsive style of memory foam feel, where you get a body-conforming sensation that's not as overwhelming as a dense memory foam bed. It's a medium-soft on CNET's scale, making it a great choice for side sleepers. The copper-infused foams and cover might also help in regards to regulating temperature at night.

Dreamfoam Latex: This is Dreamfoam's latex hybrid bed. Its coils and latex foams make it a very supportive and responsive mattress. It has a latex foam feel where the bed is springy and almost spongy -- picture the opposite of something like a memory foam bed. It's available in three firmness levels, so you've got options to choose from depending on the sleeper type you are. Some of the materials in this bed are also backed by quality eco-certifications.

Dreamfoam Essential: Up until the Doze was released, this was the brand's most affordable all-foam pick. It has a neutral foam feel, and the bed itself is available in multiple height profiles and sizing options. If you're planning your next road trip, Dreamfoam has some RV sizes to check out.

How does the Dreamfoam Doze compare to other mattresses?

Dreamfoam Doze vs. Dreamfoam Essential

When it comes to comparing these two most affordable mattresses from the Dreamfoam brand, what should you know? Neither price is bad, but the Doze gets a slight advantage here over the Essential. If we're talking about firmness and sizing options, though, the Essential takes the cake here. You've got almost double the options when it comes to height and firmness with the Essential. Don't even get me started on sizing options -- there are too many to count!

Dreamfoam Doze vs. the Allswell

These are two of the most affordable mattresses you can find online nowadays. The Allswell has been a fan favorite for years, and the Doze is a competitive newcomer. Since the Allswell is a hybrid mattress by default, it should work better for bigger body types. If you're an average-sized person, you can get by just fine on the Dreamfoam Doze. The Doze is available in more firmness profiles and is the slightly more affordable option after discount. If price is your main mattress concern, though, you likely can't go wrong either way.

Dreamfoam Doze mattress FAQs

Who makes Dreamfoam Mattresses? Dreamfoam beds are made by Brooklyn Bedding. This is a US-based bedding company that manufactures all its beds out of Phoenix, Arizona. Dreamfoam beds are made in the same facility, so in addition to getting a cheap bed, you're getting an American-sourced product.

Does Dreamfoam bedding use fiberglass? Dreamfoam mattresses do not contain fiberglass. The materials used in all the Dreamfoam beds are Certi-Pur US certified with low VOC. You shouldn't have to worry about fiberglass when you go the route of Dreamfoam.