8.0 Amerisleep Mattress Score Breakdown Performance 8 Support 3 Return Policy 7 Pressure Relief 9 Features 10 Read more on How we test mattresses $2,349 at Amerisleep Like Multiple firmness options

Multiple firmness options

Suitable for all sleeping positions

All-foam and hybrid options to accommodate all body types

Comfy memory foam feel
Machine washable cover that's easy to clean

Uncomfortable if you don't like the memory foam feel

The softer models are more expensive
Edge support isn't great on the foam models

Product details

Type Memory foam hybrid mattress

Firmness 1-2 or soft

Trial 100 nights

Warranty 20-year limited warranty

Price scale $$$

Mattress company Amerisleep reminds me of competitor Helix Sleep in the sense that it offers a variety of mattress options from soft to firm, but that's about as far as their similarities go. Amerisleep mattresses are made with memory foam and provide a classic, pressure-relieving memory-foam feel. They're a bit like TempurPedic, just without that high luxury memory foam mattress price tag. They also come with a special cover that makes cleaning and washing a breeze.

Amerisleep also has an organic mattress if you're looking for a bed made with sustainable materials. This review will focus on the different options and why I do -- or don't -- think you should buy them.

Amerisleep

First Impressions

There are three main all-foam Amerisleep mattresses: AS2, AS3 and AS5. They all have the same contouring, hugging memory foam feel thanks to the company's Bio-Pur memory foam.

The AS3 and AS5 are also available as hybrid models. They feel almost exactly the same as the foam Amerisleep mattresses, but they're just a little bouncier and more supportive since they have a pocketed coil layer in the base. They're better for people who have back pain, weigh over 230 pounds or generally want more durability and support than foam beds can provide.

Video: Amerisleep Mattress Review

Watch our very own CNET Video Producer, Owen Poole, review the Amerisleep mattress.

Amerisleep mattress construction

Amerisleep foam mattresses

AS1 is 10 inches thick to achieve a firmer feel. AS2, AS3 and AS4 are 12 inches, and AS5 is 14 inches with an extra soft layer to give it its ultra-plush profile. Below, I break down the most popular AS3 model, but the one you choose will look similar.

The first layer is 7 inches of thick, dense polyurethane foam for the bed's foundation. A 2-inch transition layer made with basic poly foam softens up the dense feel of the first layer. A 3-inch layer of Amerisleep's Bio-Pur memory foam tops off the bed. It includes plant-based oils and helps regulate temperature better than traditional memory foam. There is a machine-washable cover that you can zip off to clean. It's also infused with Celliant, a performance material that's meant to absorb heat and transfer it back to your body as infrared energy -- an attempt to help you feel more refreshed and energized in the morning.

I was impressed that Amerisleep features a machine-washable cover. While it seems simple, you have to spot clean the covers on most of the mattresses I've tested.

Amerisleep Hybrid mattress

The AS3 and AS5 hybrids have pocketed-coil base layers with firm coils around the edges for better edge support. They include the same Bio-Pur memory foam found in the original Amerisleep mattresses. AS5, however, contains an extra layer at the top to make it feel more firm or more soft, depending on the mattress you choose. Below is a breakdown of the popular AS3 Hybrid:

A thin layer of foam gives the coils a solid foundation, and adds a little extra comfort. A layer of pocketed coils offers extra support, especially around the edges to ensure you don't feel like you're going to fall off the mattress. A layer of Bio-Pur memory foam includes plant-based materials and is open-celled for extra airflow. Amerisleep Hybrid mattresses also come with a machine-washable cover.

Amerisleep Organica

Natural and organic mattresses have antimicrobial properties; they're also hypoallergenic and are made more sustainably, making them better for the environment. The Amerisleep Organica mattress is 13 inches thick and is stacked as follows:

The base layer is 1 inch of natural Dunlop latex foam to support the pocketed coil layer. The next layer is a thick 8-inch pocketed coil system with firmer coils around the perimeter to promote edge support. The comfort layer is 3 inches of natural Talalay Latex that feels bouncy, dense and supportive. To top off the mattress, there's 1 inch of fluffy premium wool from New Zealand. The bed is wrapped in a soft, tufted organic cotton cover that's Global Organic Textile Standard certified.

The eco-friendly offering from Amerisleep is a certified organic and natural mattress. Amerisleep

What do Amerisleep mattresses feel like?

The foam Amerisleep mattress options feel dense, and more like traditional memory foam than the Amerisleep Hybrid mattresses. The foam takes longer to bounce back once you switch positions, and the soft Amerisleep mattresses will especially hug the curves of your body. AS3 through AS5 are particularly pressure-relieving for side sleepers and contour around your hips and shoulders.

Hybrid Amerisleep mattresses still have a pressure-relieving memory foam feel, but they are bouncier and more responsive than the foam models. This is partly due to the springy coils that sit on the bottom of the mattress. It's almost more of a mix between a neutral foam and memory-foam feel.

The Amerisleep Organica mattress takes responsive and bouncy up a level by combining pocketed coils and springy latex. If your kids like a bouncy mattress, this would be a fun one. It bounces back immediately to pressure, making it really easy to switch positions. It's also supportive, and you don't sink into the foam like you do on the original Amerisleep mattress models. I also think the wool in the top layer helps contribute to pressure relief, which isn't as common when it comes to latex foam mattresses.

How firm are the Amerisleep mattresses?

The AS5 is the most plush (I'd rate it at a medium-soft or 3 out of 10, with 10 being the firmest) and it's made with one additional layer that I'll get into below. This is what gives it the extra-cushy feeling. You can also get the AS5 in a hybrid construction.

AS2 is on the opposite end of the spectrum as the firmest of the pack, around a medium-firm or 7. I sit more on top of this mattress rather than sinking into it because it's so firm. However, you do still feel that memory foam molding to your body, and I think it will be pleasant for folks interested in a firmer mattress. The AS2 was previously available as a hybrid, but that model was discontinued, and it's now available only as an all-foam bed.

AS3 is right in the middle and offers a balanced firmness profile around a 5 out of 10. It's also the most popular option, which doesn't surprise me since it accommodates the widest range of sleeping positions. The AS3 is also available in a hybrid construction.

Amerisleep Organica mattress competes with the likes of Avocado and Birch. It's a hybrid mattress that incorporates natural and organic materials. It's softer than other organic mattresses I've tested, which is a big plus. I rated it around a medium to medium-firm, while many other organic mattresses with latex are firmer.

Amerisleep mattress performance

Motion isolation

Memory foam is great at isolating motion, and the foam Amerisleep mattresses take the crown here. However, that isn't to say the hybrid Amerisleep mattress models have poor motion-isolating capabilities. If you need the extra support they provide, the slightly lesser-performing motion isolation is easy to look past. As far as the Organica Amerisleep mattress goes, you might feel some movement due to the nature of the materials.

Testing out the edge support ability on the AS3 Hybrid mattress. My Slumber Yard

Edge support

The Amerisleep beds with the strongest edges were the hybrid mattress models, including the Amerisleep Organica. They all have firmer, stronger coils around the perimeter to help with edge support. I could definitely tell the difference between them and the foam models. You don't feel wobbly or unsupported on the Amerisleep memory foam mattresses, but there is more give around the edges.

Temperature

Although the memory foam in the Amerisleep mattresses and Amerisleep Hybrids doesn't retain heat like the classic material, the beds sleep temperature neutral. I think the Amerisleep Organica sleeps the coolest, just because it's more breathable. Latex foam is perforated, meaning there are tiny holes all throughout the foam, promoting better airflow. That said, the Organica mattress isn't cool to the touch like other cooling mattresses I've tested.

Off gassing

Amerisleep mattresses will give off a funky smell once you take them out of the box, but it's not a cause for concern unless you have an extra-sensitive nose. The smell will disappear in about a day or so. It's kind of like a new-car smell, but it's a new-mattress smell. That said, the Amerisleep Organica mattress is an exception because it smells more earthy than anything else. Due to its natural, organic materials, you shouldn't get any unpleasant odor when you unbox it.

Who is it best for?

Your perfect Amerisleep mattress will depend on your body type and favorite sleeping position. I liked AS3 because it offers a good middle-ground firmness level for when I sleep on my side or my stomach.

Body type

People under 230 pounds will be comfortable on just about any Amerisleep mattress. Keep in mind that the more you weigh, the softer a mattress is going to feel. So, if you weigh 150 pounds, you might find these beds firmer than I described.

If you're over 230 pounds, I recommend one of the hybrid mattresses from Amerisleep. They'll be more comfortable in the long run and last you longer than a foam mattress, which is important when you're spending hundreds of dollars on a product.

Position

Side sleepers: AS3, AS4 and AS5 will probably be the best options for side sleepers. Folks over 230 pounds who favor their side may also like the Amerisleep Organica mattress, but petite side sleepers will want to stay away from that one.

Back and stomach sleepers: The best Amerisleep mattresses for back and stomach sleepers are the firmer beds. Go with AS1, AS2, AS3 or the Organica bed. They all offer ample spinal support to keep your back from sagging into the memory foam.

Combination sleepers: Honestly, AS3 was made for people like you (and me). It's Amerisleep's most popular option, and appeals to just about any sleeping position. Amerisleep Organica is also perfectly fine if you like the sound of a natural and organic mattress. It's a hair on the firmer side, but I don't think you'll mind if you don't spend a significant amount of time on your side.

Amerisleep mattress pricing

Twin Twin XL Full Queen King Cal King Split king AS2 $1,299 $1,349 $1,499 $1,549 $1,849 $1,849 $2,248 AS3 $1,499 $1,549 $1,699 $1,749 $2,049 $2,049 $2,648 AS3 Hybrid $1,699 $1,749 $1,899 $1,949 $2,149 $2,149 $3,048 AS5 $2,099 $2,149 $2,299 $2,349 $2,649 $2,649 $3,848 AS5 Hybrid $2,399 $2,449 $2,599 $2,649 $2,849 $2,849 $4,448 Organica $1,499 $1,549 $1,699 $1,749 $2,049 $2,049 $2,798

The price for your Amerisleep mattress will vary depending on the model you choose. In this case, the softer the model, the more expensive the mattress. The hybrid models cost more than the foam models and are a little expensive if you pay full price. However, it's not unusual to see promos for these hybrid beds, which can bring the price down.

Since Amerisleep Organica is a natural and organic mattress, it is a bit more expensive than regular bed-in-a-box mattresses. Prices start at $1,499 for a twin and max out around $2,789 for a split king. As you might have guessed, there are also promos on this mattress.

Trial and warranty

If you've never purchased a bed-in-a-box mattress online, the process might seem a little strange. Essentially, Amerisleep will ship you your mattress for free in a cardboard box. You'll have 100 nights to test it and see if you like it. If you don't, you can contact customer service to start the refund process. Customers who keep the mattress get a 20-year warranty.

The final verdict

Amerisleep has quite the mattress catalog, offering soft, firm and everything in between. I love how the company covers all the bases with a mattress option for almost every sleeper -- even environmentally friendly ones. There are a lot of pros and few cons, unless you hate memory foam or you're on a limited budget. If you're on the fence, I say give Amerisleep a go and fall back on its 100-night trial policy if you end up unimpressed.

You might like Amerisleep if:

You love memory foam

You want an easy-to-clean cover (removable and machine washable)

You sleep on your side, back, stomach or a combination

You weigh under or over 230 pounds (foam and hybrid options)

You suffer from allergies (Organica mattress)

You value eco-friendly and sustainable products (Organica mattress)

You want a bed with great edge support (Amerisleep Hybrid mattresses)

