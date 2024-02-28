You Can Snag This New Tech From MWC 2024 Right Now

This year's Mobile World Congress kicked off earlier this week in Barcelona. The long-running mobile trade show brings with it a plethora of phone launches, updated wearables and other new concepts and technology. MWC 2024 runs from Feb. 26 through Feb. 29, and this week has already been packed with plenty of great tech to get excited about.

Mobile World Congress is a chance for the communications industry to launch new phones and debut innovative tech, but much of it may not hit the market for some time. We've gone through all the hottest devices to find which ones you can get your hands on right now and have gathered them below. All of the products here are available to preorder or purchase directly. We'll keep updating this list to highlight new items as MWC 2024 continues.

Watch this: OnePlus Watch 2 Review: A Big Battery, But Falls Short in Other Ways 08:37

Read more: MWC 2024's Wildest Phones: Edible Razr, Bracelet 'Phones' and One Big Battery

MWC 2024 tech you can order right now

Snag some of the amazing technology highlighted at this year's MWC 2024 event.

Humane/CNET Humane AI Pin This AI wearable device from Humane pins onto your shirt and can answer questions, respond to voice commands and even projects onto your hand, turning your palm into a screen. The device starts at $699. And if you order by March 31, you'll get a free three-month Humane subscription. A subscription typically costs $24 per month. See at Humane

Read more: Humane's Wearable AI Pin Hints at a Phone-Free Future

Samsung/CNET Samsung Galaxy Book 4 The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 starts at $1,320 for the base 360 model, $1,670 for the Pro, $2,120 for the Pro 360 and $2,620 for the Ultra. However, right now you can snag direct savings on these new laptops, which drops the price to $1,100 for the base 360 model, $1,450 for the Pro, $1,900 for the Pro 360 and $2,400 for the Ultra. Plus, you can get up to $800 in instant trade-in credit. Note that you can upgrade the processor and graphics, but it will cost extra. See at Samsung

Andrew Lanxon/CNET Honor Magic 6 Pro While it's not available in the US, our UK readers can snag this cutting-edge phone. CNET's Sareena Dayaram found Honor's Magic 6 Pro to be "among the most compelling Android flagships available this year," thanks to its eye-tracking tech, a silicon-carbon battery and AI. The phone is set to be available March 1 and cost £1,100 (about $1,395). But you may be able to snag some savings by ordering early. See at Honor

Andrew Lanxon/CNET Xiaomi 14 Ultra Similarly to the phone above, US consumers won't have access to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. However, our UK readers can preorder this impressive camera phone for £1,299 (about $1,650). The offer also includes three months of YouTube Premium access, six months of 100GB of Google One cloud storage and you can also save on your purchase if you have an eligible device to trade in. Phones will ship March 19. See at Mi

Read more: I Controlled Honor's Magic 6 Pro Phone With Just My Eyes. It Felt Like Wizardry

MWC 2024 tech that's coming soon



While these products aren't available to purchase just yet, we do know when they're expected to arrive.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET ThinkPad T-Series Laptops Lenovo paired with iFixit to make laptops that are user-repairable, allowing for battery swaps, memory and storage upgrades and more. That should prolong the life of these devices and help reduce how many old models are ending up in landfills. ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3 Intel models will be available for purchase in April.

GSMArena/Energizer/CNET Energizer Hard Case P28K The Energizer Hard Case P28K sports a 28,000 mAh battery that can last up to a week. That said, it's noticeably thick and weighs 570 grams, but it's designed to be a solid option if you don't have a regular power supply. It's not slated for a US release, but others around the globe can expect this device to go on sale in October for just under $300.

Read more: Top Phones to Expect in 2024: iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9 and More

For all of our MWC 2024 coverage, from the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring to Lenovo's transparent display laptops, the new Nothing Phone 2A and more, be sure to check out our MWC 2024 roundup.