Memorial Day 2024: 35 Best Early Sales to Shop Right Now
With the holiday just around the corner, Memorial Day sales are already picking up steam. Shop the best early deals now.
Memorial Day is almost upon us and you don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to snag some big savings. Major retailers like Amazon and Home Depot have already launched their sales with tons of deals on everything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliances. And to help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains.
Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals
Samsung has its bundles priced to move. The company has created a collection of bundles that will save you anywhere from $2,750 to $3,000 on top appliances, like the popular glass-front Bespoke series. But what if you want to save big in a more mix-and-match selection? You can build your own bundle, get exactly what you want and still save up to $1,500.
You can get up to 40% off mattresses from mattress giant Nectar. I consider Nectar mattresses generally affordable compared to other brands, so up to 40% off is hard to beat. If you love memory foam, look no further than Nectar's slow-responding memory foam beds.
You can get the flagship memory foam Nectar mattress for $649 instead of $1,099 or the hybrid version for only $799. Even higher-tier beds from Nectar are on sale. The memory foam Nectar Premier mattress is only $949 for Memorial Day.
Roborock has been making some of the best robot vacuum cleaners for a few years now, and the S8 Plus robot vacuum and mop combo is a big-time winner. The self-emptying charge base keeps your hands free of the dust and debris the robot picks up around the house. When it's time to mop, the Sonic Mop will scrub your floors 3,000 times per minute. Thanks to the intelligent 3D mapping and obstacle-avoidance system, the Roborock S8 Plus will get your floors clean without an issue.
Memorial Day tech deals
- Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones: $140 (save $40)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $248 (save $100)
- Anker Soundcore Space A4 earbuds: $49 (save $51)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
- Linkind Matter Wi-Fi color-changing LED light bulbs: $20 (save $43)
Memorial Day TV deals
- LG 65-inch OLED C3 4K TV: $1,447 (save $1,053)
- Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV: $250 (save $120)
- TCL 40-inch S3 Google HD TV: $150 (save $50)
- Onn 43-inch 2160p Roku TV: $178 (save $70)
- Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV: $1,000 (save $400)
Memorial Day home and kitchen deals
- Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door smart refrigerator: $1,999 (save $1,400)
- LG InstaView 3-door French door smart refrigerator: $1,299 (save $1,600)
- Mercury Row Bowdoin upholstered wingback platform bed: $218 (save $502)
- Washer dryers from LG, Samsung, GE and more: Up to $450 off + $200 gift card
- Insignia counter-top microwave: $75 (save $35)
- RAK magnetic pickup tool: $18 (save $6 with code 10RAKDEAL)
Memorial Day mattress deals
- Nectar: Up to 40% off
- DreamCloud: Up to 50% off
- Casper: 30% off
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off with code MEMORIAL25
- Saatva: Up to $600 off
Memorial Day everyday essential deals
- Amazon Basics toilet paper (30-pack): $20 (save $8)
- Handy Laundry wool dryer balls: $10 (save $3)
- Method foaming hand soap (3-pack): $12 (save $4)
- Angry Orange all-purpose cleaner: $17 (save $8 with code 25ANGRYAO)
- WaterWipes baby wipes (12-pack): $40 (save $6)
- Car seat headrest hooks (4-pack): $6 (save $1)
