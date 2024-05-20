Article updated on May 20, 2024 at 8:50 AM PDT

Memorial Day 2024: 35 Best Early Sales to Shop Right Now

With the holiday just around the corner, Memorial Day sales are already picking up steam. Shop the best early deals now.

Memorial Day is almost upon us and you don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to snag some big savings. Major retailers like Amazon and Home Depot have already launched their sales with tons of deals on everything from TVs and smart home devices to major appliances. And to help you make the most of these limited-time sales, CNET's team of shopping experts is dedicating hundreds of hours to sort through thousands of great (and some not-so-great) deals to round up the best bargains. 

Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals

Samsung

Samsung has its bundles priced to move. The company has created a collection of bundles that will save you anywhere from $2,750 to $3,000 on top appliances, like the popular glass-front Bespoke series. But what if you want to save big in a more mix-and-match selection? You can build your own bundle, get exactly what you want and still save up to $1,500.

Details
Save up to $3,000
See at Samsung

Nectar

You can get up to 40% off mattresses from mattress giant Nectar. I consider Nectar mattresses generally affordable compared to other brands, so up to 40% off is hard to beat. If you love memory foam, look no further than Nectar's slow-responding memory foam beds. 

You can get the flagship memory foam Nectar mattress for $649 instead of $1,099 or the hybrid version for only $799. Even higher-tier beds from Nectar are on sale. The memory foam Nectar Premier mattress is only $949 for Memorial Day.

Details
Up to 40% off mattresses
See at Nectar

Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum

Roborock has been making some of the best robot vacuum cleaners for a few years now, and the S8 Plus robot vacuum and mop combo is a big-time winner. The self-emptying charge base keeps your hands free of the dust and debris the robot picks up around the house. When it's time to mop, the Sonic Mop will scrub your floors 3,000 times per minute. Thanks to the intelligent 3D mapping and obstacle-avoidance system, the Roborock S8 Plus will get your floors clean without an issue.

Details
Save $300
$1,000 at Amazon

Memorial Day tech deals

shokz-open-sale.png
CNET/Amazon

Memorial Day TV deals

memorial-day-lg-oled-c3.png
LG/CNET

Memorial Day home and kitchen deals

samsung-fridge-memorial-day.png
Samsung/CNET

Memorial Day mattress deals

nectar-memorial-day
Nectar/CNET

Memorial Day everyday essential deals

amazonbasics-toilet-paper-memorial-day.png
Amazon/CNET

More Memorial Day deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page and sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Need gift ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and other events? Our gift guide includes a huge range of suggestions for every occasion.

