See the OnePlus Watch 2's Giant Screen and Striking Design

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a stainless steel design and a big screen.

Lisa Eadicicco
Lisa Eadicicco is a senior editor for CNET covering mobile devices. She has been writing about technology for almost a decade. Prior to joining CNET, Lisa served as a senior tech correspondent at Insider covering Apple and the broader consumer tech industry. She was also previously a tech columnist for Time Magazine and got her start as a staff writer for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.
The OnePlus Watch 2
1 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The OnePlus Watch 2 launches on March 4 for $300. 

The OnePlus Watch 2 on my wrist against a blue background
2 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

It has a large screen, dual-frequency GPS for more precise location tracking, a stainless steel design and the ability to measure activity, sleep and stress. But its biggest attribute is its battery, which can last for multiple days on a single charge.

However, I find the design to be too large for my wrist. 

The OnePlus Watch 2 from its side
3 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Here's a closer look at the OnePlus Watch 2's stainless steel casing. 

The OnePlus Watch 2
4 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The watch also has a water-resistance rating of IP68, which means it should be able to handle some water submersion.  

A map showing a route that was taken during an outdoor walk recorded on the OnePlus Watch 2
5 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Even though the design is too large for my taste, I appreciate that I can easily view maps of my walking routes on my wrist. 

A graph showing sleep tracking data on the OnePlus Watch 2
6 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The same goes for sleep data; I can see the whole graph without any portions of it being cut off. 

The OnePlus Watch 2 has programmable buttons along its side.
7 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

What I really appreciate about the OnePlus Watch 2 is its customizable buttons, which are located along the side of the watch. One of them functions as a home button, while the other launches the workout app by default. 

The OnePlus Watch 2 showing the Google Play Store
8 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The OnePlus Watch 2 runs on Google's Wear OS 4, which means it has access to the Google Play Store. 

The OnePlus Watch 2
9 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Here's another look at the OnePlus Watch 2's large screen and design. 

The OnePlus Watch 2 being held in someone's hand
10 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

There are also plenty of watch faces to choose from. 

The OnePlus Watch 2 alongside the OHealth app
11 of 12 Numi Prasarn/CNET

The OnePlus Watch 2 only requires one app for managing both health data and watch settings.

The OnePlus Watch 2 on someone's wrist
12 of 12 Numi Prasarn/CNET

Check out the full review for more details. 

