See the OnePlus Watch 2's Giant Screen and Striking Design

The OnePlus Watch 2 launches on March 4 for $300.
It has a large screen, dual-frequency GPS for more precise location tracking, a stainless steel design and the ability to measure activity, sleep and stress. But its biggest attribute is its battery, which can last for multiple days on a single charge.
However, I find the design to be too large for my wrist.
Here's a closer look at the OnePlus Watch 2's stainless steel casing.
The watch also has a water-resistance rating of IP68, which means it should be able to handle some water submersion.
Even though the design is too large for my taste, I appreciate that I can easily view maps of my walking routes on my wrist.
The same goes for sleep data; I can see the whole graph without any portions of it being cut off.
What I really appreciate about the OnePlus Watch 2 is its customizable buttons, which are located along the side of the watch. One of them functions as a home button, while the other launches the workout app by default.
The OnePlus Watch 2 runs on Google's Wear OS 4, which means it has access to the Google Play Store.
Here's another look at the OnePlus Watch 2's large screen and design.
There are also plenty of watch faces to choose from.
The OnePlus Watch 2 only requires one app for managing both health data and watch settings.
Check out the full review for more details.