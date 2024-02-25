X

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra Has a Posh, Elegant Design and I'm a Fan

During Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the international version of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was unveiled.

Patrick Holland
Patrick Holland has been a phone reviewer for CNET since 2016. He is a former theater director who occasionally makes short films. Patrick has an eye for photography and a passion for everything mobile. He is a colorful raconteur who will guide you through the ever-changing, fast-paced world of phones, especially the iPhone and iOS. He used to co-host CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast and interviewed guests like Jeff Goldblum, Alfre Woodard, Stephen Merchant, Sam Jay, Edgar Wright and Roy Wood Jr.
James Martin Managing Editor, Photography
James Martin is the Managing Editor of Photography at CNET. His photos capture technology's impact on society - from the widening wealth gap in San Francisco, to the European refugee crisis and Rwanda's efforts to improve health care. From the technology pioneers of Google and Facebook, photographing Apple's Steve Jobs and Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai, to the most groundbreaking launches at Apple and NASA, his is a dream job for any documentary photography and journalist with a love for technology. Exhibited widely, syndicated and reprinted thousands of times over the years, James follows the people and places behind the technology changing our world, bringing their stories and ideas to life.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
1 of 13 Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

The new Xiaomi 14 Ultra was unveiled at an event Sunday during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. 

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
2 of 13 Xiaomi

The 14 Ultra is all about photography, as indicated by its striking circular camera bump. 

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
3 of 13 Xiaomi

With a 1-inch camera sensor and a variable aperture lens, as well as dual-telephoto cameras, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra packs nearly everything photo enthusiasts are likely looking for in a phone.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
4 of 13 Xiaomi

There are even lenses co-engineered with the iconic camera brand Leica.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
5 of 13 Xiaomi

Here's a bottom view of the phone. Look at how massive that camera bump is!

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
6 of 13 Xiaomi

The main camera has a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor, which actually isn't an inch across. The term or naming convention for 1-inch sensors, or 1-inch-type sensors, is based on measuring cathode ray tubes for broadcast TV cameras from decades ago -- well before smartphones and digital cameras.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
7 of 13 Xiaomi

The 14 Ultra also has 3.2x 75mm telephoto lens, a 5x 120mm telephoto lens and a 12mm ultrawide angle lens.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
8 of 13 Xiaomi

Around the front there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 6.78-inch variable refresh rate display (1 to 120Hz).

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
9 of 13 Xiaomi

The 14 Ultra's screen has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
10 of 13 Xiaomi

The 14 Ultra has a 5,000-mAh battery and supports 90-watt wired charging and 80-watt wireless charging.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
11 of 13 Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is available in two colors: white and black.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
12 of 13 Xiaomi

Here's the black color.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
13 of 13 Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It costs £1,299 (roughly $1,650, AU$2,510) and will be available in March outside the US in places like Europe and the UK.

