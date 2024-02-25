The Xiaomi 14 Ultra Has a Posh, Elegant Design and I'm a Fan

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
The new Xiaomi 14 Ultra was unveiled at an event Sunday during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
The 14 Ultra is all about photography, as indicated by its striking circular camera bump.
With a 1-inch camera sensor and a variable aperture lens, as well as dual-telephoto cameras, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra packs nearly everything photo enthusiasts are likely looking for in a phone.
There are even lenses co-engineered with the iconic camera brand Leica.
Here's a bottom view of the phone. Look at how massive that camera bump is!
The main camera has a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor, which actually isn't an inch across. The term or naming convention for 1-inch sensors, or 1-inch-type sensors, is based on measuring cathode ray tubes for broadcast TV cameras from decades ago -- well before smartphones and digital cameras.
The 14 Ultra also has 3.2x 75mm telephoto lens, a 5x 120mm telephoto lens and a 12mm ultrawide angle lens.
Around the front there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 6.78-inch variable refresh rate display (1 to 120Hz).
The 14 Ultra's screen has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.
The 14 Ultra has a 5,000-mAh battery and supports 90-watt wired charging and 80-watt wireless charging.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is available in two colors: white and black.
Here's the black color.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It costs £1,299 (roughly $1,650, AU$2,510) and will be available in March outside the US in places like Europe and the UK.