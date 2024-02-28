Nothing Phone 2A Arrives to MWC 2024 Ahead of March 5 Reveal

The Nothing Phone 2A is making a late arrival to Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, unveiling its full design while saving the rest of its details for a March 5 reveal event.

The phone arrived to the convention floor on Tuesday and was followed Wednesday with an unboxing video posted to Nothing's YouTube channel.

The Nothing Phone 2A's design gets a full reveal at Mobile World Congress, but Nothing is otherwise waiting for March 5 to give out more details about the device. Nothing

The unboxing video highlights a number of design changes coming to the 2A when compared to the Nothing Phone 2, which include the centering of the two rear cameras and a plastic design that allows for a degree of transparency on the sides of the phone.

While the video does not show the phone powered on, social media posts that Nothing reposted onto its X account show its signature Glyphs lighting up on the top half around the camera. The bottom half has a swirving design that appears to integrate the number two.

But other then a peek at the Nothing Phone 2A's look, this Mobile World Congress visit is serving as a teaser for Nothing's own March 5th event. In a prior teaser video, Nothing also revealed that the upcoming 2A phone will run on a Mediatek processor instead of a Qualcomm one like prior Nothing phones. And while pricing wasn't revealed for the 2A, this phone might be a cheaper alternative to the $599 Nothing Phone 2 if we take into account the choice to use plastic rather than metal for the phone's body.

If the Nothing Phone 2A is indeed a cheaper flagship, it would join other companies' efforts like the $500 OnePlus 12R, the $600 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and the $499 Google Pixel 7A.