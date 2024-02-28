X

Nothing Phone 2A Arrives to MWC 2024 Ahead of March 5 Reveal

Nothing's next phone has arrived to the Barcelona trade show. But it's saving the details for next week.

michaelsorrentino.jpg
michaelsorrentino.jpg
Mike Sorrentino Senior Editor
Mike Sorrentino is a Senior Editor for Mobile, covering phones, texting apps and smartwatches -- obsessing about how we can make the most of them. Mike also keeps an eye out on the movie and toy industry, and outside of work enjoys biking and pizza making.
Expertise Phones, texting apps, iOS, Android, smartwatches, fitness trackers, mobile accessories, gaming phones, budget phones, toys, Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, DC, mobile accessibility, iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, RCS
See full bio
Mike Sorrentino
2 min read

The Nothing Phone 2A is making a late arrival to Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, unveiling its full design while saving the rest of its details for a March 5 reveal event.

The phone arrived to the convention floor on Tuesday and was followed Wednesday with an unboxing video posted to Nothing's YouTube channel.

Still from Nothing's Phone 2A unboxing video.

The Nothing Phone 2A's design gets a full reveal at Mobile World Congress, but Nothing is otherwise waiting for March 5 to give out more details about the device.

 Nothing

The unboxing video highlights a number of design changes coming to the 2A when compared to the Nothing Phone 2, which include the centering of the two rear cameras and a plastic design that allows for a degree of transparency on the sides of the phone.

While the video does not show the phone powered on, social media posts that Nothing reposted onto its X account show its signature Glyphs lighting up on the top half around the camera. The bottom half has a swirving design that appears to integrate the number two.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Special Edition Phone Looks Good in Purple

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R
purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R box and accessories
purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R Keqing case
+13 More
See all photos

But other then a peek at the Nothing Phone 2A's look, this Mobile World Congress visit is serving as a teaser for Nothing's own March 5th event. In a prior teaser video, Nothing also revealed that the upcoming 2A phone will run on a Mediatek processor instead of a Qualcomm one like prior Nothing phones. And while pricing wasn't revealed for the 2A, this phone might be a cheaper alternative to the $599 Nothing Phone 2 if we take into account the choice to use plastic rather than metal for the phone's body.

If the Nothing Phone 2A is indeed a cheaper flagship, it would join other companies' efforts like the $500 OnePlus 12R, the $600 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and the $499 Google Pixel 7A.

240225-site-motorola-rollable-concept
Watch this: Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist

Mobile Guides

Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans