Samsung Galaxy Book 4 AI-Accelerated Laptops Available Now Starting at $1,450

Samsung introduced its next-gen Galaxy Book 4 laptops and two-in-ones in December; if you blinked, you probably missed it. The updated lineup is now available to purchase. Samsung announced the availability in the midst of a stream of other mobile device news from MWC 2024 and likely kept the rollout low-key because the designs are the same as the 2023 models. It's mainly a processor update.

At the top of the line is the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, a 16-inch 16:10 laptop with a wonderful 3K-resolution (2,880x1,800 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen. It's the most powerful Galaxy Book with an Intel Core Ultra 7 or 9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 graphics, 16GB or 32GB of memory and a 1TB solid-state drive. The 2023 version was one of the best Windows laptops we reviewed last year (especially for users of other Galaxy devices), and I would expect the same for 2024 since so little has changed. The price is the same as last year's, too: $2,400.

Like Samsung's Galaxy phones and tablets, the step-down model from the Ultra is the Galaxy Book 4 Pro. Available as a 14- or 16-inch laptop or 16-inch convertible two-in-one (the Pro 360), the display and designs are similar to the Ultra, but there's only one processor option, the Intel Core Ultra 7, and there's no discrete GPU, only Intel's new integrated Arc graphics. The 14-inch model starts at $1,450, the 16-inch at $1,750 and $1,900 for the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360.

Samsung will also have two models below the Pro models, the Galaxy Book 4 360 and Galaxy Book 4. Each is built around a 16:9 1080p AMOLED display and, instead of the Intel Ultra processors capable of accelerating AI tasks, these base models use a new 14th-gen Intel Core 7 processor and integrated graphics. The Galaxy Book 4 360 two-in-one starts at $1,100 and is available now, while the clamshell version will start at $900 when it's available at the end of March.

One last thing: Samsung will give you up to $800 toward the purchase of a Galaxy Book 4 if you trade in a laptop, phone or tablet on Samsung.com by April 1. Regardless of a trade-in, though, you'll get a Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield with 2TB of storage and 30% off Samsung Care Plus device protection.