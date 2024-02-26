This 28,000mAh Energizer Phone Just Keeps Going, And Going

In a world where smartphone batteries hardly last more than a day, Avenir Telecom conjured up a device with a 28,000mAh battery, which the company says can last for up to a week. The catch: it's a brick, clocking in at about three times the thickness of an iPhone 15, according to The Verge.

Avenir unveiled the phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, calling it the Energizer Hard Case P28K (it licenses the name from the battery manufacturer). The Hard Case P28K has three rear cameras (60MP, 20MP, 2MP), a 16MP front camera, and can shoot 4K video. It sports an 6.78-inch FHD+ screen and an IP69 rating. It can reportedly be fast charged at up to 33W, and comes with a 36W charger.

Read more: Best Phone To Buy For 2024

The tradeoff for ridiculous battery life is a relatively more primitive mobile experience, since the Hard Case P28K doesn't come with 5G. According to The Verge, the processor is a MediaTek MT6789, and the phone's equipped with Android 14. There's 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. And at 27.8mm thick and 570g, it'll definitely weigh down your pockets (if it even fits).

The device will reportedly go on sale in October, for just under $300. Avenir told Android Authority the phone is geared toward countries without a regular power supply, and isn't slated for a US release. Avenir Telecom didn't immediately respond to a request for for more information about its latest gadget.

There have been a host of other unique concepts and products at this year's MWC, including phones that can wrap around your wrist, a Barbie Flip Phone and the unveiling of the OnePlus Watch 2.