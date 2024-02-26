X

The Coolest Phones at MWC 2024 From Samsung, Honor, Motorola and More

From concept phones that wrap around your wrist to Honor's new eye-tracking tech, here are the most notable phones from MWC 2024.

lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo
lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo
Lisa Eadicicco
Lisa Eadicicco is a senior editor for CNET covering mobile devices. She has been writing about technology for almost a decade. Prior to joining CNET, Lisa served as a senior tech correspondent at Insider covering Apple and the broader consumer tech industry. She was also previously a tech columnist for Time Magazine and got her start as a staff writer for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.
See full bio
Lisa Eadicicco
Motorola's wearable phone concept.
1 of 11

Motorola's concept phone bracelet is one of the most intriguing concepts we've seen at MWC 2024 so far.

It looks like an ordinary phone when flat. But it curls around your wrist, turning it into a smartwatch-smartphone hybrid. 

Image of Motorola phone
2 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone attaches to a band around your wrist, which secures it in place. 

Image of Motorola phone
3 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The back of the phone is soft, making it more comfortable to wear around your wrist. 

samsung-rollable-wearable-oled-display-concept-16
4 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Not to be outdone, Samsung also had a wearable phone concept of its own on display at MWC 2024. 

samsung-rollable-wearable-oled-display-concept-04
5 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Here's how Samsung's phone looks when worn around the wrist.

samsung-rollable-wearable-oled-display-concept-07
6 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Samsung's concept phone has a ribbed back, as shown above. 

But it's important to remember that these concepts from Motorola and Samsung are just that. They're not actual products you'll be able to buy. Rather, they're meant to show what Samsung and Motorola's technologies are capable of.

Image of grey phone
7 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

But it's not just about concepts. We saw a couple of significant new phones that will actually be available for sale in certain regions at MWC 2024. 

The Honor Magic 6 Pro, which will be available in Europe and stands out for its eye-tracking tech and silicon-carbon battery, is one such example. 

Image of grey phone
8 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Here's what the Honor Magic 6 Pro looks like from the back. 

xiaomi-14-ultra-mwc-2024-14
9 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Xiaomi also announced the global launch of its Xiaomi 14 series at MWC 2024. Pictured here is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which gives photographers plenty to get excited about, according to my colleague Patrick Holland. 

xiaomi-14-ultra-mwc-2024-01
10 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has four rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel, 1-inch sensor that's larger than what you'd get in a typical smartphone. 

Barbie with plastic flip phone
11 of 11 HMD

And last but not least, there's the Barbie Flip Phone, which is a joint effort from HMD and Mattel. We don't have many details on this phone yet, but expect it to be a Barbie-inspired feature phone rather than a bendable smartphone like the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr. 

We'll update this story with more photos as the show goes on. 

More Galleries

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera
A houseplant

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera

20 Photos
Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra
magic-v2-2024-foldable-1383

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra

10 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum
Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum

23 Photos
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in multiple colors

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design

23 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone

18 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos