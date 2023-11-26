The PS5 Is $50 Off at Best Buy. Snag This Cyber Monday Deal Before It's Gone

Cyber Monday deals are coming in hot on the heels of Black Friday and there's a rare chance to snag a direct discount on the PS5 right now. Over at Best Buy, the disc-drive equipped console is $50 off, dropping it down to $450. Just a few years back it was nearly impossible to find a PS5, with people resorting to buying from resellers at inflated prices, so it's wild that we're now at a point where PS5 discounts are happening. Amazon offered this exact deal for Black Friday before promptly selling out, so you don't want to sleep on this one.

It should be noted that this is a deal for the original PS5, and not the newly redesigned slim model. Actually, the slim model has its own Black Friday deal going on right now; it's still $500 but includes a copy of the recently released Spider-Man 2 -- a $70 value.

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023 Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

While there's been a good stock of PS5 consoles and games, one accessory has been difficult to find. It's the PlayStation Portal, a streaming handheld that connects to your PS5 wirelessly so you can play when away from your TV. While it has been going in and out of stock at some retailers, mostly, it's sold out. But keep an eye on our PlayStation Portal stock article to see which retailers might carry it soon. It's especially a good idea to keep an eye on the Amazon Cyber Monday deals and the Best Buy Cyber Monday deals if you want one.