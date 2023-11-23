The PlayStation Portal is Sold Out, But Here's Where It May Return Soon

A hot item this Black Friday wasn't a deal at all. The PlayStation Portal, which came out earlier this month, has been hard to come by. It's currently sold out at Best Buy, Target, Amazon, Gamestop and PlayStation Direct. Meanwhile, other retailers like Walmart and Newegg haven't even listed the Portal yet.

That said, we're still seeing the Portal go in and out of stock at Best Buy. It's sporadic, but feel free to click through to see if and when that's changing in real-time, either there or at these other retailers, where it's sold at its list price of $200.

Willing to pay more?

Unfortunately, resellers have caught on to the hype, and are reselling the game streaming device for over $300 on sites like eBay and StockX. We don't recommend paying the markup, but if you absolutely must have a PlayStation Portal for the holidays, it's an option.

The PlayStation Portal is Sony's $200 PS5 accessory that looks like a Nintendo Switch, but isn't a dedicated gaming handheld. Games stream via Wi-Fi from your PS5 to the device, allowing you to game in bed, from the sofa or wherever there's a good connection. While the streaming quality won't compare to when you're playing on your PS5 on a TV, it's still a good stopgap measure when you can't game on the couch, for whatever reason.