PlayStation VR 2 Deals: Save With Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle

The new Meta Quest 3 may be the "best VR headset for the moment," but Sony's next-gen PSVR 2 is still our favorite high-end system for console users. It's a great way to take your PS5 gaming experience to the next level, and allows you to delve into a whole new world of exciting and immersive VR games. Like most next-gen gaming consoles, deals have been pretty rare since it first hit shelves, but we've scoured the web to bring you what's just about the only way to score some savings at the moment. We'll continue to update this page as more discounts become available, so be sure to check back often.

How much does a PlayStation VR 2 cost?

Sony's PSVR 2 retails for $550. The set includes the headset itself, as well as two PSVR 2 Sense controllers.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Does the PlayStation VR 2 require a PS5?

Yes, you will need to own a PS5 in order to set up and use the PlayStation VR 2 headset. The PSVR 2 isn't a stand-alone, self-contained headset like Meta's Quest 3 or Quest Pro: It has to be tethered to Sony's latest-gen console. Fortunately, it's gotten a lot easier to get your hands on a PS5, which is currently available at Sony, Amazon and Best Buy.

Best PlayStation VR 2 deals

We haven't seen any major discounts on Sony's next-gen VR headset since it first hit shelves in early 2023, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like that will be changing anytime soon. It lists for $550, and is readily available at Sony, as well as major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. The only savings you'll find right now is the $600 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, which saves you $10 compared to buying the headset and game separately.

And if you're looking for even more savings on Sony gaming hardware and accessories, you can check out our full roundup of all the best PlayStation deals available now.