PlayStation VR 2 Deals: Save With Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle

The PlayStation VR 2 is Sony's excellent new gaming headset, and now you can pick one up almost anywhere, sometimes saving a little cash in the process.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Adam Oram
PlayStation VR 2 headset
The new Meta Quest 3 may be the "best VR headset for the moment," but Sony's next-gen PSVR 2 is still our favorite high-end system for console users. It's a great way to take your PS5 gaming experience to the next level, and allows you to delve into a whole new world of exciting and immersive VR games. Like most next-gen gaming consoles, deals have been pretty rare since it first hit shelves, but we've scoured the web to bring you what's just about the only way to score some savings at the moment. We'll continue to update this page as more discounts become available, so be sure to check back often.

How much does a PlayStation VR 2 cost? 

Sony's PSVR 2 retails for $550. The set includes the headset itself, as well as two PSVR 2 Sense controllers. 

A white PS5 on a purple background
Does the PlayStation VR 2 require a PS5?

Yes, you will need to own a PS5 in order to set up and use the PlayStation VR 2 headset. The PSVR 2 isn't a stand-alone, self-contained headset like Meta's Quest 3 or Quest Pro: It has to be tethered to Sony's latest-gen console. Fortunately, it's gotten a lot easier to get your hands on a PS5, which is currently available at Sony, Amazon and Best Buy.

Best PlayStation VR 2 deals

We haven't seen any major discounts on Sony's next-gen VR headset since it first hit shelves in early 2023, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like that will be changing anytime soon. It lists for $550, and is readily available at Sony, as well as major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. The only savings you'll find right now is the $600 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, which saves you $10 compared to buying the headset and game separately. 

PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle
Sony PlayStation VR 2 Call of the Mountain bundle: $600

Save $10

See at Sony

The only bundle currently available for the PSVR 2 is with Horizon Call of the Mountain. Getting the headset and game at the same time saves you $10 over buying the game after the fact, so it's worth grabbing if you know it's a title you want to pick up. 

And if you're looking for even more savings on Sony gaming hardware and accessories, you can check out our full roundup of all the best PlayStation deals available now. 

