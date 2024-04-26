Score Our Favorite Air Fryer Toaster Oven for Just $150 Right Now

Best Buy has launched a new weekend-long sale, bringing with it hundreds of discounts on top-notch tech. The sale covers everything from laptops and TV deals to markdowns on small kitchen appliances that can simplify how you cook. You can grab the Ninja Foodi air fryer toaster oven at Best Buy for just $150 right now, saving you $70 on its regular list price. This versatile kitchen tool is our pick for the best countertop oven and air fryer on the market, so it's a great addition to your cooking arsenal, especially at this price.

The Ninja Foodi has 1,800 watts of power to cook your food precisely and evenly throughout, along with convenient digital controls to make mealtime simple. This oven can air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate and even has a keep warm function. Plus, it has separate settings for toast and bagels, and even fits up to a 13-inch pizza. This device also flips up thanks to a hinge in the back, and that will save you a lot of counterspace when you're not actively using it.

For those with busy schedules, this device can cut down on the time it takes to make a family meal. Preheating takes only a minute, and some meals can be prepared in as little as 20 minutes. It also includes a removable crumb tray for fast and easy cleanup, as well as an accessible back panel when you need a deeper clean. Note that this Ninja oven is only about 6 inches tall, which means bulkier platters could be cumbersome and difficult to get in and out. That limits what you can put inside, however, what you gain in terms of functionality more than makes up for that caveat.

