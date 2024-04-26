Grab Our Favorite Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for a New Low of Just $120

Finding a great Thunderbolt or USB-C dock can transform how you use your PC, and there are plenty of options on the market. And you don't have to spend a fortune to get one of our favorite docks right now, with the Accel Thunderbolt 4 docking station dropping to a new all-time low price of $120 at Amazon. This device was $180 up until a few weeks ago when it fell to $140, but it has now been reduced even further. We don't know how long this discount will stick around for, so bear that in mind.

We rate this dock highly as it has everything you're likely to need, including support for dual 4K monitors or a single 8K monitor if that's how you roll. It'll even provide up to 96 watts of power to your laptop, which is enough to charge even the most power-hungry of portables, while remaining cool unlike other options we tested.

In terms of connections, there are plenty, starting with the upstream Thunderbolt 4 port, USB-A port, and 3.5mm audio jack found on the front. Those ports are joined by an SD card slot, too. Around the back, we have two Thunderbolt 4 ports joined by a DisplayPort 1.4 output and a gigabit Ethernet port. Three USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB-A ports are also present, as is the power connector for the whole thing.

There's a lot to like about this hub, and it's definitely worth adding it to the top of your list while it's available at this price.