This Amazon Deal Sees the Fitbit Sense 2 Drop to Just $140 Today

A great fitness tracker can help you stay motivated to keep making progress on your fitness journey and will give you a lot of insight through the data it stores on your workouts and other health metrics. Amazon has considerably discounted the Fitbit Sense 2 from its original $300 to just $140 right now, dropping the cost to a new all-time low price. If you've ever wanted to pick one up, now is the perfect time. Just clip the on-page coupon to get the full discount.

With tools to monitor heart health, stress management and even skin temperature, this little device can assist you in making a big impact on your routine. The Fitbit Sense 2 is the second generation of Fitbit's health-focused smartwatch, and the updated interface and return of the physical navigation button make this wearable particularly appealing -- especially while it's on sale. Besides keeping a close eye on atrial fibrillation (heart rate irregularities), this Fitbit includes a cEDA sensor that detects electrodermal activity, which often correlates to your body's response to stress. You can also see your nightly blood oxygen levels at a glance.

It still has all the great features the first-gen Sense offered, including built-in GPS for hikes, biking and driving. The watch also has Amazon Alexa built in for news updates, bedtime reminders and alarms, and it can control smart home devices, too. It also boasts an impressive battery life, lasting six full days on a single charge, and a full day's charge takes only 12 minutes. The smartwatch comes with a variety of clock face options and is available in gold, platinum or graphite, with all colors currently discounted.

This is just one of many Fitbit deals happening right now, so be sure to take a look at our roundup for even more bargains on top-rated fitness trackers.