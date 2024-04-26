Best Buy Launches Huge 3-Day Sale on Top Tech and Major Appliances

In the market for a device upgrade or a fresh set of appliances? Best Buy just launched a new weekend-long sale that offers discounts on hundreds of products ranging from the latest tech to kitchen wares. With Apple, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and many more in the mix, it's an opportunity to score savings on items from big-name brands, too. This event will runs from today, April 26, through Sunday, April 28, so be sure to nab anything you want before prices rise in a few days' time.

We've gone through the sale and have picked out some of the best offers to help out. We're also rounding up the top TV deals from the Best Buy sale. Just keep in mind that April 28 expiry date and finalize your purchases before then.

CNET Major appliances sale Up to 40% off Whether you've recently moved house or you're persevering with some old appliances that are long overdue a replacement, Best Buy's sale has got you covered when it comes to major appliance savings. Everything from refrigerators and microwaves to dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, washers and dryers are discounted by up to 40%. See at Best Buy

Apple/CNET Best Buy Sale Apple iPad Mini (6th gen): $400 Save $100 This sixth-gen iPad Mini model has 64GB of storage. It also has cellular capabilities, meaning it works with a 5G carrier plan to stay connected wherever you go by using cellular data. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it easy to take on the go compared to other models. It has a fast A15 processor, an upgraded USB-C port, Touch ID and a lengthy battery life. $400 at Best Buy

Corsair/CNET Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless gaming keyboard: $64 Save $116 Corsair delivers some pretty high quality gaming keyboards, the K70 Pro Mini is no exception. This keyboard has traditional optical switches offered in linear along with clicky and tactile variants as well. The keyboard works fast, so you don't catch any lagging in your game. It's also decently quiet considering its a mechanical keyboard. $64 at Best Buy

Shark/CNET Shark Air Purifier Max 3-in-1: $300 Save $150 This three-in-one device by Shark features an air purifier, heater, and fan. This way you can everything you need in one place. The purifier covers up to 1,000 square feet, making it great for large spaces. The heater and fan modes are purified as well. It also tracks and adjusts automatically, making this a hands-free experience. $300 at Best Buy

SodaStream/CNET SodaStream Art sparkling water maker: $90 Save $60 This machine is used to make sparkling water in the comfort of your own home. It comes with the Art sparkling water maker machine, the quick connect 60L CO2 Cylinder, and a 1L dishwasher safe carbonating bottle. All you need to bring is the water $90 at Best Buy

De'Longhi/CNET De'Longhi Dinamica Plus espresso machine: $1,300 Save $200 This De'Longhi Dinamica Plus is a fully automatic espresso machine with a built-in grinder that can make 16 different, customizable drinks. It connects to an app on your phone that lets you personalize settings to get your preferred brew. $1,300 at Best Buy

More great deals at Best Buy:

Some of the items listed may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so if you've been considering signing up, now might be a great time to do so. While those subscriptions are paid accounts, the money you make back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year can be worth it, especially if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are some other perks too, such as free two-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows.

