Best Buy Sale Knocks $100 Off Apple Watch Series 9 in Various Colors and Sizes

Buying a new smartwatch for your iPhone generally means picking up an Apple Watch, and that's no bad thing. In fact, we consider the latest Apple Watch Series 9 to be one of the best smartwatches on the market, which makes this sale all the more impressive. Right now Best Buy will sell you one of Apple's latest models with a massive $100 discount across multiple different colors and configurations.

You can order a new Apple Watch Series 9 in the 41mm size at the retailer for just $299 and the cellular version is available for just $399 as well. Prefer your Apple Watch a little bigger? The 45mm with cellular connectivity will set you back just $429 as part of this Best Buy sale.

The Apple Watch Series 9 was released in fall 2023 and features the latest S9 chipset, the first meaningful processor change since the Apple Watch Series 6, for improved speed and power efficiency. The device also features a new Double Tap gesture that opens up some one-handed use possibilities, while also being the first model to include on-device Siri commands. Ultra Wideband capabilities and a brighter display are also on board.

Apple Watch wearers have access to a bevy of health and fitness tracking capabilities plus an App Store full of apps for streaming audio, communicating with friends and even playing games. And with Apple Pay support you can make payments on the go even if you don't have your wallet or iPhone with you.

Best Buy's current sale is slated to end Sunday, April 28, so we expect these Apple Watch savings will expire then too, so factor that into any buying decision. And for more savings on various other Apple Watch models, be sure to hit up our dedicated Apple Watch deals roundup for the latest discounts and promotions.