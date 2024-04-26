X
Amazon Confirms Prime Day Sale Coming This Summer

Details about Amazon's 10th Prime Day event exclusively for its Prime members have been announced.

The CNET and Prime Day logos are displayed against a gradient blue and purple background.
Amazon/CNET

Bargain hunters can start preparing for Amazon's next big Prime Day sale. Prime Day is the company's biggest event of the year, with thousands of discounts across every category from tech to home goods and more. The 10th iteration of the event is set to kick off this July, offering exclusive savings for Amazon Prime subscribers.  

Amazon has announced that there will be plenty of back-to-school supplies available as well, helping early shoppers get everything they'll need before classes resume, so plan accordingly. We also anticipate that Amazon will offer discounts on its own devices like Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets and Fire TVs, Kindle e-readers, Ring and Blink security devices and Eero Wi-Fi routers. There may also be a selection of invite-only deals, as we've seen during previous events. 

While we don't have a confirmed list of brands that will be available yet, we anticipate seeing some familiar products from Dyson, Samsung, Sony, Ninja, LG, Jabra, iRobot and many more on sale. We also generally see some rival retailers launch sales to compete with Amazon, so we will keep you posted as exact dates are released for Prime Day and any other concurrent sales as we learn about them, so keep checking back as we get closer to the event and more details come our way.   

Amazon's Prime Day sale will be running in 24 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US and the UK.

