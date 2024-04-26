Celebrate Mom With an Extra 20% Off Nike Sneakers and Clothing
Mother's Day is just around the corner so if mom loves hitting the gym or lounging around, you should take advantage of this deal and spoil Mom with some new Nike gear.
Mother's Day is almost here. If you're looking to spoil Mom, this sale is a great way to do so. Whether she needs a new pair of running shoes or some new workout clothes, Nike is one brand worth considering thanks to its popular models and iconic silhouettes. However, Nike isn't always the cheapest option. Unless you happen to have an exclusive discount code, that is.
Right now we have the hookup with an extra 20% off a whole range of Nike products ranging from jackets to shorts, sports bras and, yes, footwear -- there's even plenty of Jordan stuff available, too. All you have to do is remember to enter the discount code JUST4MOM when checking out. We'd also suggest making sure that you get your order in soon, with this deal running now through May 5. Miss that date and you'll have to pay the original prices, unfortunately.
There are so many great deals here that we can't list them all, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some deals worth pointing to. The Nike FreeRN 2018 are a great pair of running shoes that would normally retail for $100 but can be yours now for just $65. Or grab these stylish and fun pink Nike Air Max Command premium shoes for just $74, down from its list price of $120.
The discounts don't just include shoes. There are great clothing items that mom will love too. The Nike Pros 3-inch shorts retail for $30 but with this discount the pair will cost you just $24. There are tons of other apparel choices in this sale as well so make sure to check out the full Mother's Day collection before placing any orders. This discount is only available on select items. You also must have a Nike account to use the coupon, but luckily sign up is free.
More shopping deals from CNET
