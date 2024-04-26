Treat Mom to Ana Luisa Jewelry for Up to 30% Off

Mother's Day is approaching, and moms deserve nice things. If you're looking for a gift that'll surprise and celebrate your mother (or the maternal figure in your life) while on a budget then consider Ana Luisa's Mother's Day sale. Right now, you can save up to 30% off gorgeous jewelry that'll quickly become your mom's favorite piece. During the sale, you'll get 25% off when you buy two items and 30% off when you pick up three or more pieces. Use our exclusive code CNET during checkout to secure your discount.

Ana Luisa has a wide selection of jewelry to choose from right now. There are various styles of necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets. Best-sellers include the Lev puffed heart necklace, Sloane stud earrings and the Ash double two-tone double hoops. There's also the classic initial necklace, which comes in gold or silver. This sale will run until May 16 and if you order now, your pieces will arrive before the big day.

Depending on your budget, you can spring for solid gold options or save some money and stick to gold-plated options. Ana Luisa offers a two-year warranty on all products and promises that their elegant accessories are long-lasting, hypoallergenic and water-resistant. These pieces will make the best jewelry box even better.