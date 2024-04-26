Upgrade to This Huge Samsung OLED TV Now, Yours for an All-Time Low Price
Samsung's S95C OLED 4K TV is one of our favorite models with a big screen and great features, and right now it's more affordable than ever.
Samsung's S95C 4K OLED TV includes Dolby Atmos and Samsung's Gaming Hub, as well as a great picture and all the connectivity options that you could possibly need. The lineup includes a 55-inch display that should be a great fit for most spaces with even bigger options available. Right now, you can get it for just $1,600 at Best Buy -- and installation is included for free. Plus, right now your purchase also includes a free $100 Best Buy gift card.
Samsung is a name that many will associate with phones and appliances but it also makes some of the best TVs we've tested. This model, the Samsung S95C, is one of our favorites thanks to its impressive image quality. That extends to its best-in-class color reproduction, but there's much more going on here. Unfortunately, top-notch TV models go for a premium most of the time, so it's a good idea to wait for a deal that can make it more affordable -- and you can snag such an offer right now.
While the 55-inch model of this 4K OLED TV usually goes for $2,000, you can score it today for just $1,600 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've seen, and one that's matched at Amazon. But Best Buy is sweetening the deal by throwing in free installation. This model has proven popular among owners and reviewers thanks to Samsung's impossibly thin and sleek Infinity One design, which makes it the perfect TV for hanging on a wall.
But there's more: If you're in the market for a larger screen, you're in luck. You can snag a deal on the Samsung 65-inch 4K OLED TV right now. Best Buy has slashed the cost to only $2,200 and also includes free installation with your purchase. This offer is perfect for those with larger spaces that could use a bigger TV. Amazon also matches this price.
Once mounted, viewers will enjoy the Quantum HDR OLED Plus display with support for 120Hz content. The Game Motion Plus feature takes that refresh rate up to 144Hz when you connect a PC. In terms of connectivity, you'll find four HDMI inputs, two USB ports and the usual Ethernet and RF ports. An optical digital audio output lets you connect it to a soundbar.
As great as all of that sounds, the Samsung S95C is still expensive -- check out our collection of the best OLED TV deals for other OLED options or our list of cheap TV deals if you're looking for something a bit less spendy. We update these lists regularly to make sure that you won't miss out on a great deal on all of the biggest brands.
