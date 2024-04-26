Music to Your Ears: Save Up to $50 Off Apple HomePod Smart Speakers

The Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini are among the best smart speakers around thanks to their great audio quality and good looks. Despite Siri's foibles, the HomePod can still be useful, especially if you own an iPhone and other Apple gear already. And right now you can pick one up with a saving of up to $50 during Best Buy's latest weekend sale. There are discounted rates on both the big and small HomePods, so all you have to do is pick the one that's right for you. Note that Best Buy's sale ends at midnight CST on Sunday, April 28, so factor that into your buying decision.

Best Buy's sale covers both of Apple's smart speaker options, with the HomePod Mini available in a range of different colors for just $70 right now. The speaker still manages to fill a room with 360-degree audio despite its diminutive form factor while you can pair a couple of them with an Apple TV for the ultimate in audio. AirPlay support also makes them great for playing audio from an iPhone, iPad or Mac as well. Each HomePod Mini has built-in microphones for making Siri requests and more, too.

Prefer your HomePod to have a little more oomph? The larger HomePod is where it's at, and now you can get one for just $250 as part of this sale. It comes in two colors and you'll get all of the same features as the smaller model but with the addition of even better sound. The larger size allows for improved acoustics and deep, thumping bass and just a single HomePod can fill an entire room with warm, colorful sound.

For good measure, Best Buy is throwing in three free months of Apple Music with HomePod purchases (for new or returning subscribers) so you'll have endless music to stream. It's also bundling in three free months of Apple TV Plus and Apple Fitness Plus, as well as four free months of Apple Arcade.

Apple tech not your thing? Check out our list of the best smart home deals that features picks for Amazon- and Google-powered smart homes too.