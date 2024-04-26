Score an Exclusive 50% Discount on the JBL Bar 9.1 Surround Sound System

It's hard to appreciate the difference a good soundbar makes until you actually have one in your home. They can completely change the experience of watching shows and movies, with room-filling audio and a far more immersive soundscape. And right now you can upgrade your home theater setup for less by picking up the JBL Bar 9.1 surround sound system at a 50% discounted directly at JBL. That's thanks to a mix of a 42% discount on the store and our exclusive code WELCOMEXCNET that takes an extra $100 off at checkout. The code's valid until 11.59 p.m. on April 28, so be quick if you want the full savings.

The JBL Bar 9.1 set comes with a soundbar, two detachable speakers, and a subwoofer as well. You can position these around your room for an optimum audio experience. The bar itself has four upfiring speakers, which means they'll shoot sound towards the ceiling in order to have you feel as though the sound is coming from everywhere in your room. And with Dolby Atoms support, the end result is proper 3D sound from your TV shows, films and games.

You can also easily connect to your soundbar via Bluetooth, which means that you can play music from your phone through it as well. That makes it great in party settings or if you just want a more immersive way to listen to Taylor Swift's latest. Just make sure you remember the code WELCOMEXCNET at checkout for the full discount, and have at one of the best soundbar deals going right now.