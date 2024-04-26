With Up to 26% Off Eero Mesh Routers, Now's the Time to Upgrade Your Home Wi-Fi

Mesh routers might seem scary, but they're actually a lot easier to set up than you'd think. They can also be a fair bit cheaper than you'd expect as well, just so long as you know where to find the best mesh router deals. In fact, there's a great mix of deals on right now that knocks up to 26% off of the full price on Amazon on a number of Eero mesh routers. While there's no set expiration, these deals could end any time, so act soon to lock in these lower prices.

There are a couple of deals in this batch that stand out. The cheapest one lets you grab 26% off of a standard Amazon Eero Pro 6E router, which brings the price to $185. This is a singular route, although it can be upgraded to be a mesh router system if you get more later on, but it still offers impressive wireless speeds of up to 1.6Gbps, and can handle up to 2,000 square feet and over 100 devices. It's very good, and if you're looking to simply upgrade your current router, it'll do a great job of things.

If you want to get a little bit further, then you can actually grab two of these at 25% off. This comes in at $70 cheaper than it would be to buy two of the single routers with the sale price too, so it's worth stretching to it if you can afford it. Two of these help you cover more space, so if you've got a larger home or office it's a good idea, but it also means fewer dead spots in general, more consistent speeds and a better experience overall.

You can also grab deals on Eero Max 7, with 15% off a single unit, a two-pack, and a trio of the device. We've ranked other Eero devices amongst the best mesh Wi-Fi systems, so definitely grab one of these deals if you've been looking for a change.