When they were first released, dash cameras were a bit of a novelty. People used them to record themselves driving around, but as they've become smarter and better, it's become nearly essential to have one in every car you own. Buying one of the best dash cameras can be a bit expensive, especially for something that pretty much has a single purpose that you may not use every single day. If you spend a little time looking around, you can often find a good dash cam deal, but instead of making you hunt for the best dash cam deals we've done the work for you and rounded them all up here. See below for all the best dash camera deals you can find today.

Amazon Featuring a 3-inch LCD, this 1080p dash camera has two different mounting options which makes it easy to install in just about any vehicle you may own. It offers night vision, motion detection, a parking mode and more, and has a wide 170-degree field of view for capturing footage as you drive around. It records in a loop, so you never have to worry about erasing old footage to make room for new recordings.

Amazon Clipping on the on-page coupon for this dash cam drops it down even further than the advertised discount. It offers a 3-inch IPS display and even comes with a 32GB microSD card to allow you to store even more video in the camera. It comes with a reverse camera in addition to the forward-facing one, and has modes for loop recording, motion detection and more.

Best Buy If you are an Uber or Lyft driver, this is the perfect dash cam for you. Not only does it record what's happening in front of you, but it also has a rear-facing camera on it that can be used to record what's happening in and behind your vehicle. It's easy to install, has a small screen to ensure you are capturing the right parts of the road and records in 1080p.

Nexar As one of our top picks for best dash cameras this year, the Nexar Beam offers a whole lot of features for the price. It comes with a 32GB microSD card for capturing local images, but also offers unlimited Cloud Storage for saving your drive footage. It has smart detection to know when to record, like if you break quickly or it senses any impact, and there's even a one-tap insurance report so you can file your video with it.

Nextbase With a 140-degree field of view, this Nextbase dash cam can capture just about everything that takes place in front of your car with ease. You can mount it to your dashboard or windshield depending which works best for your car. It offers forward collision detection, 1080p recording and much more.