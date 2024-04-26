Shop Incredible TV Deals at Best Buy This Weekend Only

Whether you want a big screen theatrical experience from the couch or just need a modest display for your bedroom or home office to catch up on the latest hit shows, now's the time to upgrade your current TV or snag an extra set. Best Buy has just launched a new three-day sale with plenty of amazing deals worth shopping. We've gone through an have rounded up all the best TV deals happening now to help you find the right model to revamp your entertainment space for less.

With everything from our top picks to OLED models and even cheap TV deals that will keep more money in your pocket, there are solid options for every need and budget. Note that these deals are set to expire April 28, but select models may sell out before then so we recommend making your selection sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. We've highlighted top deals below, but be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Best Buy for even more options.

Samsung/CNET Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K smart TV: $1,500 Save $200 This model has HDR, HDR 10 Plus, HLG for solid picture quality, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for more immersive sound. Plus, it reaches speeds of up to 120Hz, gives you access to the Samsung gaming hub and even has Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control. $1,500 at Best Buy

Hisense/CNET Hisense 65-inch U7 Series QLED 4K Google TV: $680 Save $120 + free $50 NBA Store gift card The U7 has 4K resolution, along with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10 Plus, HLG, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, a 144Hz refresh rate and 2.1-channel audio, making it an impressive option for under $700. It also runs the Google TV platform and if you buy right now you'll get some great bonuses like three free months of Apple TV, 30 free days of FuboTV, a one-month MLS Season Pass, up to four months of Apple Arcade and a free $50 gift card to the NBA Store. $680 at Best Buy

Samsung/CNET Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K smart TV: $1,700 Save $600 + $100 gift card Looking for a stunningly large OLED model? This 77-inch Samsung OLED TV features a vibrant HDR display and hA Samsung's Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for crisp action with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for solid audio, as well as a sleek, nearly bezel-less design and an anti-glare display for more comfortable viewing. And right now you'll get free installation, along with a free $100 Best Buy gift card to use on a later purchase. $1,700 at Best Buy

Toshiba/CNET Best Buy Sale Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series LED Fire TV: $500 Save $150 Toshiba TVs tend to be solid options, and if you're looking for a big screen that won't break the bank then this model may be the right choice for you. This TV sports a 75-inch screen for just $500. Plus, it has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, along with an auto low-latency game mode and Toshiba's Regza Engine 4K, to optimize image quality. And because it uses the Fire TV platform, you'll have access to the Amazon ecosystem and can control it with Alexa. $500 at Best Buy

Samsung/CNET Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $1,700 Save $500 With a mammoth 85-inch direct full array 4K display, as well as HDR Plus, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, this TV has a lot to offer. It also has the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus, which delivers 4K at a 120Hz refresh rate so you can watch sports and action films without lag or blur. $1,700 at Best Buy

Samsung/CNET Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K smart TV: $400 Save $80 If you're in the market for an affordable smart TV with HDR and 4K UHD Upscaling, then the Samsung TU69OT Tizen TV might just be the right fit for for you. Down to $400 during this sale, this display works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and AirPlay 2, to let you enjoy a hands-free experience with your new set. But if you want the same features on a bigger set, the 85-inch model is available for $1,000, saving you $300 off its regular retail price. $400 at Best Buy

LG/CNET LG 65-inch UQ75 Series LED 4K smart TV: $400 Save $50 Right now Best Buy is offering a $50 discount on this 65-inch LG set which comes with an a5 Gen 5 AI Processor to enhance both your sound and picture quality. The AI brightness control senses the ambient light in the room to provide the best picture possible. It also sports a game optimizer and dashboard for a quality gaming experience. $400 at Best Buy

Samsung/CNET Samsung 55-inch CU7000 4K LED smart TV: $370 Save $10 For a budget-friendly TV, consider this Samsung CU7000 model. It has a 55-inch display, which is big enough for most spaces, and while it only has a refresh rate of 60Hz, it does support HDR 10, HDR 10 Plus and HLG, along with Object Tracking Sound Lite and the Samsung gaming hub. $370 at Best Buy

For more savings, be sure to shop the rest of Best Buy's massive weekend sale or take a gander at our roundup of smart home deals and vacuum deals to overhaul your home and simplify your daily routine without breaking the bank.