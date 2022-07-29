PlayStation Plus Deals: How to Save Some Cash on the New Subscriptions

Sony's gaming subscriptions have undergone some serious changes in the past few months. The revamp, which went live in June, has taken PlayStation's two separate subscription services and rolled them into a single service with multiple membership tiers. To help you understand what's different, how preexisting subscriptions were affected and the best subscription plan for you, we've broken down everything you need to know about the new PlayStation Plus service below.

Because the revamped service is still so new, you won't find too many deals out there quite yet.

What's changed?

Before the revamp, PlayStation offered users two different subscription services. PlayStation Plus was a $10-per-month service similar to Xbox Live Gold that allowed users to play games online and participate in multiplayer matches. PlayStation Now was s $10-per-month cloud gaming service that gave players access to a huge library of classic titles from the PS2, PS3 and PS4. The new revamp, which went live in June, has essentially rolled both memberships into a single multitiered subscription, though it will still technically fall under the PS Plus label. There are three different membership packages available, combining different features and benefits of both previous subscriptions:

PS Plus: Essential

At $10 per month or $60 for the year, PS Plus: Essential is essentially no different than the previous PS Plus subscription. It offers all the same features, including access to online play, two monthly games for free, cloud storage and exclusive discounts at the PlayStation Store. If you had a PS Plus membership before the revamp went live, it was automatically converted to an Essential membership.

PS Plus: Extra

At $15 per month or $100 for the year, a midtier Extra subscription is somewhat similar to the Game Pass Ultimate membership offered to Xbox users. It includes all the benefits and features of an Essential membership, but also gives you access to a catalog of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. The selection includes plenty of hit titles like God of War, Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima.

PS Plus: Premium

A Premium membership is the highest tier available, and clocks in at either $18 per month or $120 for a full year. In addition to all the benefits of both an Essential and Extra subscription, it gives you access to a massive library of more than 700 games. That includes the recent PS4 and PS5 hits from the Extra subscription, but also a catalog of more than 300 classics from the PS1, PS2 and PS3 eras (similar to the pervious PS Now subscription). It also allows you to stream many of these classic titles, so you don't have to worry about them eating up your valuable storage space. You also get access to time-limited game trials, so you can try out new games before you commit to a purchase. If you had a subscription to PS Now before the revamp went live, it was automatically converted to a Premium membership.

Thing's were pretty chaotic leading up to the revamp, with people stacking discounted memberships and racking up hundreds in savings before Sony got wise to the loophole. It's since been closed, and because the new PlayStation Plus service is still relatively new, you won't find too many membership deals out there at the moment. Sony and retailers appear to have pulled any remaining membership codes to the now-discontinued PS Now service, but if you're only interested in the Essential-tier membership, there are still a few holdover deals on the original PS Plus.