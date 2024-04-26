Snag Apple's Marvelous M3 MacBook Air for Just $989, Its Best Price Yet

If you're in the market for a new laptop and want to get something that's thin and light yet supremely quick, you don't need to look much further than Apple's latest M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Air. It's one of the best laptops in its class, and the go-to if you aren't tethered to using Windows. Right now it's even a bit of a bargain thanks to a discount that means you can pick one up for just $989 in your choice of color. That's the best price we've seen this MacBook Air sell for and a $100 savings.

Those who'd rather buy at Best Buy can do so, but it'll cost an extra $10. The discounted $999 price is still a great one, however, and is well worth checking out if you'd rather go that route. You can also trade in your old laptop and get up to $900 back, too.

No matter where you buy your new MacBook Air you'll get a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and an M3 chip that sports an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. It's also paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Other features and specifications of note include a 1080p FaceTime HD selfie camera and a Magic Keyboard with built-in Touch ID sensor for biometric authentication and Apple Pay. Color options include black and essentially three different shades of silver, so pick the one you like best before adding anything to your cart.

Prefer your MacBooks to be a little more Pro or need a bigger display? Our list of the best MacBook deals will have you saving money in no time at all.