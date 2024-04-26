Save on These Ugreen Battery Packs and Chargers While You Still Can

Whether you need a new USB-C charger for powering your stuff at home or a portable battery pack for taking the show on the road, Ugreen makes some solid models. There are tons to choose from with different ratings and ports, and now you can save on a number of them thanks to a collection of Amazon discounts. Some of them are limited-time discounts, while others require that you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. The best offers right now can get you savings of up to 46% off.

There are a ton of options available from Ugreen right now, and we won't get into each and every one of them here, but a couple of them are worth calling out. Those begin with the Ugreen 145W power bank with a 25,000-mAh capacity. It'd normally sell for $150, but if you order now it can be yours for $81, or 46% off the retail price. It has an LED display to show the current battery capacity and three different ports for charging phones, laptops and more.

Looking to add a little whimsy to your life? The Ugreen Nexode Robot is a fast charger rated for 30W that looks like a little computer wearing headphones. It might just be the coolest way to charge your phone, and now it can be yours for $18 instead of the usual $26.

Portable battery packs are convenient for most day-to-day needs, but sometimes you need a little more than they can provide. For those instances, our collection of the best generator deals will have you back up and running in no time at all.