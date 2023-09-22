iOS 17 Cheat Sheet: What You Should Know About the New iPhone Update
Here's what's in the update, how to use the new features and more about iOS 17.
Apple's iOS 17 was released on Monday, less than a week after the company held its "Wonderlust" event, in which the tech giant announced the new iPhone 15 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about the new features in iOS 17, how to use them and to keep track of its subsequent updates.
Getting started with iOS 17
- iOS 17 Review: StandBy Mode Changed My Relationship With My iPhone
- Whether or Not Your iPhone Supports iOS 17
- Do This Before Downloading iOS 17
- How to Download iOS 17 to Your iPhone
Using iOS 17
- Three iPhone Settings to Change after Downloading iOS 17
- iOS 17's Most Supreme New Features
- The iOS 17 Features We're Excited About
- Some of the Delightful New iOS 17 Features
- 17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Shouldn't Miss
- iOS 17 Upgrades Your iPhone's Keyboard
- You Can Tag Your Pets In Your 'People' Album With iOS 17
- How to Create Live Stickers in iOS 17
- How to Set Up Contact Posters in iOS 17
- How to Automatically Delete Two-Factor Verification Codes in iOS 17
- What to Know About iOS 17's Unreleased Journal App
- How Good Are Offline Maps in iOS 17?
Make sure to check back periodically for more iOS 17 tips and how to use new features as Apple releases more updates.
