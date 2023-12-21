iOS 17.2.1: What You Should Know About Apple's iPhone Update

Apple released iOS 17.2.1 on Tuesday, about a week after rolling out iOS 17.2. While the previous update included new features, like the Journal app and Contact Key Verification, iOS 17.2.1 seems to be an incremental update focused on bug fixes and patches.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts.

"This update provides important bug fixes and is recommended for all users," Apple writes in the update's description on your iPhone. However, Apple hasn't posted detailed release notes online for the update, so it's unclear what bug fixes iOS 17.2.1 addresses.

Apple normally posts an update's release notes online when the download becomes available. But there have been some instances where Apple hasn't posted these notes, like with the release of iOS 17.1.1 and iOS 17.0.2.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

