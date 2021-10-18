Apple event recap: Everything announced New AirPods for $179 New 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,499 Disney delays Marvel movies Walmart Black Friday deals start Nov. 3 New Microsoft Office rollout
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

AirPods 3: How to buy Apple's new 2021 wireless headphones now

Apple introduced its latest AirPods at its October event Monday. We have details on price, what's new and when the AirPods 3 will arrive.

airpods-3.png

You can buy Apple's version 3 AirPods today.

 Apple

Apple announced new, third-generation AirPods (also known as AirPods 3) Monday at its October event. The newest version of the iconic wireless headphones come equipped with a shorter ear stem, a promise of better ear fit, spatial audio support and up to six hours of listening on a single charge. You can preorder the new AirPods now. (Here's what to know about trading in your old AirPods.)

The AirPods 3 cost $179 (£169, AU$279) and will be ready to ship next week. While we can't say for sure what will happen, some iPhone 13 models sold out early (leading to a shipping delay), so if you have your heart set on getting the 2021 AirPods in your ears quick, or to pick up as a gift, we'd suggest preordering as soon as you can. 

Now playing: Watch this: Apple introduces AirPods 3
2:47

Apple also introduced two new MacBooks Pros at the event, a 14-inch and a 16-inch model, which have camera enhancements (which means there's a notch), the return of MagSafe charging, an HDMI port and SD card reader, and the excising of the Touch Bar -- and let's not forget the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Apple also announced three new colors for the HomePod Mini and a new Apple Music 'Voice' plan. Here's how to buy a new MacBook Pro, and read on for how to buy the AirPods 3 today.

Read more: A fully specced, 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 will cost you north of $6,000.

AirPods 3: $179

The third-gen AirPods are now available for preorder. They're similar to the AirPods Pro earbuds, except they don't have noice canceling, and they offer a snugger fit than previous models. They come with spatial audio support to give you a virtual surround sound effect while listening, which their predecessors don't have.

$179 at Apple
See also