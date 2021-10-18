Apple's MacBook Pro display features a new notch, faster refresh rate

Apple

Apple's new MacBook Pro computers feature slightly larger displays, helped by smaller bezels and a new notch reminiscent of its iPhones, the company said during its Unleashed event Monday.

Apple says it's shrinking the boarders around the laptops, which come in 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch sizes, wrapping its top menu bar around its cameras instead of placing them below it.

The company has boosted the number of pixels in both display sizes. And there's a new 120Hz refresh rate, the same as that of its latest iPhones. Also like its phones, the laptop's refresh rate adjusts depending on what the computer is being used for. it slows down to preserve battery life if a user is looking at a static image, but will speed up if the user starts scrolling in order to cut down on choppiness.

The new MacBook Pro also boasts a Liquid Retina XDR display, the same as on its XDR Pro computer, and a mini-LED-based screen with individually controlled dimming zones. The display has a maximum sustained brightness of 1,000 nits and a max peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

In terms of display quality, mini-LED, which is also used on TVs, sits between the run-of-the-mill LED LCD screens and the high-end OLED displays.