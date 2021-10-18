Apple's next-gen AirPods will cost $179

Apple

The long-rumored third-gen AirPods -- or AirPods 3 as they're likely to be called -- are official. Apple just unveiled its latest true-wireless headphones as part of its Oct. 18 Unleashed event. They're available for preorder today at $179 and will ship next week.

They look exactly like images that leaked online earlier this year, featuring the same open design (no silicone ear tips) as their predecessor but shaped like the AirPods Pro. However, this model doesn't have an active noise-canceling feature like the AirPods Pro, which carries a list price of $250 but typically sells at Amazon for or even less.

The AirPods 3 include a wireless charging case with MagSafe, all-new "custom" drivers, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and an adaptive EQ system to optimize sound quality. Apple's improved the battery life, so they now last up 6 hours on a single charge instead of 5 at moderate volume levels. They also have the same force sensors in their stems as the AirPods Pro for controlling playback. And importantly, they're sweat- and water-resistant.

Apple is keeping the AirPods 2 in its line, pricing them at $129, which means we should see them selling for less than $100. (They've recently been selling for around $115.) CNET has reached out to Apple to confirm whether the AirPods 2 will include wireless charging or not.

The big question for a lot of people will be whether these new AirPods 3 fit their ears better than the AirPods 2. Some people had trouble keeping the original and second-gen AirPods in their ears but were able to get a more secure fit with the AirPods Pro. It's possible that Apple's improved the build for that sub-set of people who couldn't get a secure fit with the earlier AirPods.

Note that Apple also owns Beats, a headphone-centric brand that recently debuted a new true-wireless model, the Beats Studio Buds.

This is a developing story.

