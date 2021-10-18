Apple HomePod Mini gets three new colors

Apple/Screenshot by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Apple's virtual event Monday is its fourth of the year, and this round focuses on the company's first major product line -- the Mac. That's not all the presenters unveiled, however. We also got a look at some new HomePod Mini colors.

The new shades for the HomePod Mini's speaker fabric are yellow, orange and blue, adding to the original space gray and white colors, which are still available. Accents like the power cord and volume buttons will also coordinate with the new hues.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple unveils new colors for HomePod Mini

HomePod Mini in five colors will be available starting in November at its normal $99 (£99, AU$149) price.