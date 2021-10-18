MagSafe on MacBook Pro: Apple's magnetic charger makes a comeback

Apple/Screenshot by Erin Carson/CNET

Apple is bringing MagSafe charging back to its line of MacBooks, the company said during an event Monday.

MagSafe is a proprietary magnetized power plug that breaks away from the computer -- so if you trip over the power cord, you don't take the laptop down with you.

Read more: Apple's MacBook Pros: Starting price, and how to buy the two new laptops today

MacBook users will still have the option of charging via Thunderbolt port.

Apple first introduced MagSafe charging in 2006 as part of the MacBook line, but started phasing it out in 2015 with its 12-inch MacBook. The laptop came with a USB-C power connection instead -- a big improvement, according to CNET's Dan Ackerman.

Now playing: Watch this: New MacBook Pro: MagSafe returns

The return of MagSafe charging has been rumored for nearly a year.

During Apple's event on Monday, the tech giant also announced new M1 processors for its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The updated laptops also ditched the Touch Bar for a HDMI port, SD card reader, notched display and upgraded cameras.