Apple event recap: Everything announced New AirPods for $179 New 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,499 Disney delays Marvel movies Walmart Black Friday deals start Nov. 3 New Microsoft Office rollout
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Apple's MacBook Pros: Starting price and how to buy the two new laptops today

Apple released two new MacBook Pros at its October event today. We'll tell you how to buy them.

screen-shot-2021-10-18-at-1-31-37-pm-2.png

Apple's refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro.

 Apple/Screenshot

Apple announced two new MacBook Pros at its October event Monday, available in two sizes: a new 14-inch as well as a 16-inch laptop. Both come equipped with Apple's new M1 Pro processor by default, as well as the option to upgrade to the new M1 Max processor -- which of course, you'll pay more to get. Both new MacBook Pros house upgraded cameras, a notched displayHDMI, SD card and MagSafe ports, but no Touch Bar. The new laptops can be ordered today and will ship out next week. (There was no update to the MacBook Air with M1 chip at this Apple event.)

Now playing: Watch this: New MacBook Pro: MagSafe returns
4:44

Apple also unveiled its new third-generation AirPods, which are also available to order today and will ship out next week, as well as new colors for the HomePod Mini. Here's how to buy the new MacBook Pros that Apple announced today. 

14-inch MacBook Pro: Starting at $1,999

Apple has unveiled a new, first-of-its-kind 14-inch MacBook Pro. It has a magic keyboard and a MagSafe charger, though you can still charge via the Thunderbolt ports. The price starts at $1,999.

$1,999 at Apple

16-inch MacBook Pro: Starting at $2,499

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with the same bells and whistles as the 14-inch model but its screen packs in 7.7 million pixels. It has a new sound system that features spatial audio. Its price starts at $2,499.

$2,499 at Apple
See also