New AirPods 3: How to customize the case for free when you buy online

If you're buying Apple's new $179 AirPods 3 (the third-generation AirPods for 2021) directly from Apple's website -- or even the second generation AirPods -- I can't see many reasons you wouldn't want to take Apple up on the offer to customize the wireless earbuds case for "free" (that is, it won't cost more than the retail price).

You can express yourself with an array of emojis, making it easier to track down your case at a glance. The engraving can also help differentiate your case from someone else's if you live with others, so you don't accidentally put someone else's gunky headphones in your ears. And not a whole lot beats adding some flair if you're planning to give AirPods as a customized gift (just read these tips before you do).

Personalizing a new pair of AirPods easy to do during the ordering process, but there are a few things you'll want to know.

How to customize your AirPods case when you order online

Apple introduced AirPods case engraving with the second generation AirPods. The process is pretty straightforward when you order a new pair of AirPods online.

Step 1: Go to the (in this case, for AirPods 3).

Step 2: Scroll down slightly and click the words Personalize them for free.

Step 3: A pop up window appears. Scroll through the options for emoji, numbers and two types of letter treatments that you can engrave on your case. You must select by tapping or clicking each character or symbol -- you can't simply type. You'll be able to preview your emoji on this screen. Note that emoji don't come in colors.

Step 4: Click Save when you're done. You'll see your emoji selections on the preorder page. Continue to purchase your AirPods.

Will engraving delay my AirPods delivery?

For the AirPods 3, not by much. In a test, we created orders with and without engravings. The customization only added a day. Depending on when you order and Apple's fulfillment load, your delivery time may vary.

Can I choose any emoji I want for my AirPods case?

In our test on the AirPods 3 case, emoji were limited and it looked to our eyes like the lettering style has also changed since Apple first introduced the feature. We've asked Apple for clarification and will update this story when we hear back.

Can I pick up my engraved AirPods case at my nearest Apple store?



Apple's preorder website indicates that store pickup for customized AirPods cases aren't available at this time -- Apple will ship your order.

Is there a catch if I buy the AirPods Pro with engraving?

Apple posts a retail price of . We've recently found them for as low as $179 at Amazon (the offer has since expired). Elsewhere, we've seen the AirPods Pro for under $200 and with Black Friday sales kicking in, prices could drop again. If your heart isn't set on engraving, you may save some cash by shopping around.

