Apple

During Apple's October Unleashed event, the company announced an updated camera for its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro computers. The laptops are powered by new Apple Silicon chips called M1 Pro and M1 Max. Normally, the biggest news would be the new processor and GPU upgrades Apple made to its pro-level laptops. But many creative types, artists, photographers and video editors rejoiced when Apple announced that the new MacBook Pro computers will include several features that previous models had omitted. There is now a built-in SD card reader, physical hardware function row keys and a MagSafe power charger.

But one upgrade anyone who has used video chaton a MacBook Pro in the past 18 months was hoping for is an upgraded camera. And Apple gave us one. Housed in a tiny bite-size notch, the new camera has a wider aperture that lets in more light for a brighter image. And the resolution is bumped up from 720p to 1,080p.

Apple said that the sensor for the camera has more "efficient pixels." I'm not entirely sure what that means. It could mean that the sensor is able to read data coming off of the pixels faster. It could also be that there is a form of pixel binning going on to help improve detail and brightness.

The MacBook Pro's camera uses the ISP and neural engine on the M1 Pro and M1 Max to improve overall image quality. Apple says that all of this adds up to better skin tones and sharper images. We are definitely excited to try out the new camera when we can get our hands on the new Macs.

During its October event, Apple also announced that the new MacBook Pro models house a notched display, but have ditched the Touch Bar. The tech giant took the wraps off its third-generation AirPods, as well.